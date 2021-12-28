ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal tipped to make shock Erling Haaland transfer but Borussia Dortmund star ‘doesn’t like Premier League much’

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
CARLTON PALMER has tipped Arsenal to make a shock move for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the north London club is in doubt after his latest 'disciplinary' breach.

Haaland reportedly prefers a move to Spain Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Hale End academy product Eddie Nketiah are also out of contract next summer, leaving the Gunners in need of a striker or two... or three.

Palmer believes Haaland fits within boss Mikel Arteta's model of signing young and hungry players for the future.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Palmer said: "They will be looking to bring in a striker.

"Maybe they'll be in a position to bring in Haaland, I don't know.

"I think a lot of people will do because, you see, what it represents, what you've got to understand is Haaland's 22.

"So if you get him out of his clause at £62million. If you give him say, £30m-£40m - you're still at £100m.

"If you're buying Harry Kane at £110m, and then £50m on top is £160m, and then he'll be 32-33 at the end of his contract."

Haaland, however, isn't a big fan of the Premier League and prefers a move to Spain, where he owns a house.

Transfer guru Gianluca DiMarzio revealed: "He [Haaland] doesn’t like Premier League too much.

“It is not in his dreams. It is not the perfect league at the moment.

“He prefers LaLiga – he likes LaLiga a lot. So, I think in his thoughts, LaLiga is the perfect tournament, now, to play in. Or Bundesliga, where he is currently playing.

“So it is not sure that he’ll leave in the summer. Borussia Dortmund thinks that for his career, another year there should be the right step.

“I don’t know what Mino Raiola thinks about it. I think Raiola wants to get him out of Borussia Dortmund because after two years there it is important for him to have another challenge.

“So I think he will try to find the right solution for him.”

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blogs

#Arsenal#The Premier League#Hale End Academy#Borussia Dortmund
