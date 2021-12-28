ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal star Rob Holding now looks completely different after going from bald to full head of hair leaving fans stunned

By William Pugh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ARSENAL star Rob Holding is almost unrecognisable having gone from nearly bald to sporting a full head of luscious locks.

The Gunners centre-back had a noticeably receding hairline at the end of last season - despite only turning 26 in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1lLi_0dXWZg0O00
Rob Holding experienced hair-loss in his mid-20s at the end of last season Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZJDJ_0dXWZg0O00
He was then pictured with a completely shaved head over the summer - which some fans suggested was proof he'd had a hair transplant Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDC39_0dXWZg0O00
And in pictures from Arsenal training in the last week, the centre-back's transformation was shown to be complete as he sported a full head of hair Credit: Getty

He was then pictured with a shaved head during pre-season over the summer - which some fans suggested was evidence of a hair transplant.

And snaps from Arsenal training last week show a complete transformation - with the defender having a full head of hair.

Holding was signed for £2million from Bolton in 2016 - at which stage he was fairly follicly blessed.

But his barnet, like his playing time in recent months, gradually faded away over time.

Holding has previously opened up on his struggles with self-confidence as a result of his hair loss.

And he revealed a hair transplant at a London clinic helped transform his mental health.

On October 10, he wrote: “Because it’s World Mental Health Day, I struggled so much with my hair and self confidence.

“I have had so many messages about where I have had my procedure.

“Wimpole Clinic in London treated me so well and I’m so happy with the results.

“I have so many messages of other people affected by simple mental health issues and self confidence issues.

"I couldn’t recommend this place enough, let’s all be better.”

Fans online were also loving Holding's new look and were full of support for the Englishman.

J wrote: "Rob Holding has been different gravy since that hair transplant."

BigJay added: "Holding's hair transplant might be the greatest one ever."

And Patrick tweeted: "Holding’s hair transplant is actually miracle work."

The two-time FA Cup winner has played just eight times this season - four in the Carabao Cup and four in the Premier League.

He is being kept out the team by Gabriel and Ben White despite having played 38 times last campaign.

Holding became the latest famous footballer to have a hair transplant.

SunSport looked at stars who have paid up to £30,000 for a procedure that completely changed their look.

They include Manchester City legend David Silva, United icon Wayne Rooney and Everton winger Andros Townsend.

IN THIS ARTICLE
