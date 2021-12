Every year, we are treated to an incredible expanse of innovation across consumer technology, including but not limited to smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops and PCs, and more. 2021 was a year of exciting developments, with many companies putting their best forward and coming out on top, and we as consumers could have not asked for a better outcome. We at XDA have not only used and reviewed a lot of these products, but have also gone ahead to make personal purchases and extensive recommendations because of the sheer impact that many of these tech experiences have had on us. It’s time to look back at some of these products, as we present to you, the Best Tech of 2021.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO