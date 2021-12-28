'He's exactly my type of guy!' Davina McCall reveals she's invited hunky co-host Ricky Merino to spend New Year's Eve with her after joining forces for dating show The Language of Love

Davina McCall has invited her hunky co-host to spend New Year's Eve at her family home after meeting on the set of a forthcoming dating show.

The presenter, 54, has been working on Channel 4 series The Language Of Love alongside handsome Spanish singer Ricky Merino, 35, ahead of its launch on January 4.

And Davina - who is involved in a long-term relationship with hairstylist Michael Douglas - admits she already has a soft spot for the hunky Spaniard.

She told The Sun: 'He's exactly my type of guy, he's coming over to stay with us with his partner.'

All new: Davina McCall, 54, has revealed she's so enamoured with her co-host Ricky Merino, 35, she has invited him over to spend New Year's Eve with her

However Michael need not worry himself as Ricky - a staunch LGBTQ+ activist - is openly gay.

While little is known about the singer in England, he has a wider audience in his home-country after finding fame as a contestant on popular Spanish talent show Operación Triunfo, finishing in 12th place.

His self-titled debut album arrived two years later and featured a cover of Bronski Beat hit Smalltown Boy - widely considered to be a gay anthem - among it's 14 tracks.

Away from his own recording career he also gives aspiring artists an opportunity to establish careers of their own as host of Spanish show, Sing On! Spain.

While his personal life is shielded from public scrutiny, Ricky has previously discussed the difficulties faced by openly gay men in the music industry.

Who can blame her? Davina, who is currently dating hair stylist Michael Douglas, said: 'He's exactly my type of guy, he's coming over to stay with us with his partner'

He told then24.com: 'In the seventies or eighties it would have been impossible to go directly to the industry being openly homosexual. It even happened, unconsciously, in our edition of OT (Operación Triunfo), and it happened naturally.

'I did not go with a flag, but I was talking about my life, my ex-boyfriend or that I liked a dancer on the program without knowing that this was being seen as an exercise in normality.

'That said, there is still a lot to do. The industry gives an openly homosexual artist different opportunities than a heterosexual one who sings of a heterosexual love affair.

'It is more difficult for the openly homosexual from day one because it is still destined for the LGTBI market niche. And there are no longer songs that are LGTBI. There are songs. Point. But they put them on LGTBI lists, not on pop lists. There will come a day when we don’t have to skew it.'

Dating: The Language of Love will see both British and Spanish singletons move to the Spanish countryside as they endeavor to find 'the one'

Davina and Ricky are set to discover if love will blossom over language barriers in the new Channel 4 series.

Speaking to The Sun, Davina explained that the show is very different to other dating programmes such as Love Island, as contestants are seeking love, rather than fame.

Davina explained that firstly, the contestants differ from usual dating shows but also added: 'The other thing is, because of the cultural differences, it’s so flipping funny.'

She revealed: 'There were a few really massive eruptions of lust — real love-at-first-sight stuff, where somebody would walk through the door and they were like, "Wow!"'

The Language of Love will see both British and Spanish singletons move to the Spanish countryside as they endeavor to find 'the one'.

The show presents a huge twist as the contestants won't be able to speak the same language as each other.

Meaning that they will have to learn a new language should they chose to remain in their couples.

Ricky will keep his eye on the couples are their relationships progress and keep an eye out to see if he can spot true love.

Love? Hunky Spanish host Ricky, will keep his eye on the couples are their relationships progress and keep an eye out to see if he can spot true love amongst the singletons

In a statement from Channel 4 they explained: 'A group of Brits seeking romance will travel to Spain where they’ll meet their potential partners – a group of Spanish speakers also looking for their own historia de amor – to test whether love is deeper than just words.

'Can sparks fly even with a language barrier to overcome?'

Channel 4 continued: 'The newly-formed couples will take part in challenges and tasks to help them test their connection as well as learning more about each other’s countries, their culture and their languages.

'At the end of the series, will they choose amor or adiós? The international lovers will face a big dilemma: to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move country to be with their newfound love.'

The Language Of Love begins on January 4 at 10pm on Channel 4