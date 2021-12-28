ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'He's exactly my type of guy!' Davina McCall reveals she's invited hunky co-host Ricky Merino to spend New Year's Eve with her after joining forces for dating show The Language of Love

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Davina McCall has invited her hunky co-host to spend New Year's Eve at her family home after meeting on the set of a forthcoming dating show.

The presenter, 54, has been working on Channel 4 series The Language Of Love alongside handsome Spanish singer Ricky Merino, 35, ahead of its launch on January 4.

And Davina - who is involved in a long-term relationship with hairstylist Michael Douglas - admits she already has a soft spot for the hunky Spaniard.

She told The Sun: 'He's exactly my type of guy, he's coming over to stay with us with his partner.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q69Oc_0dXWWxNC00
All new: Davina McCall, 54, has revealed she's so enamoured with her co-host Ricky Merino, 35, she has invited him over to spend New Year's Eve with her

However Michael need not worry himself as Ricky - a staunch LGBTQ+ activist - is openly gay.

While little is known about the singer in England, he has a wider audience in his home-country after finding fame as a contestant on popular Spanish talent show Operación Triunfo, finishing in 12th place.

His self-titled debut album arrived two years later and featured a cover of Bronski Beat hit Smalltown Boy - widely considered to be a gay anthem - among it's 14 tracks.

Away from his own recording career he also gives aspiring artists an opportunity to establish careers of their own as host of Spanish show, Sing On! Spain.

While his personal life is shielded from public scrutiny, Ricky has previously discussed the difficulties faced by openly gay men in the music industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdUlS_0dXWWxNC00
Who can blame her?  Davina, who is currently dating hair stylist Michael Douglas, said: 'He's exactly my type of guy, he's coming over to stay with us with his partner'

He told then24.com: 'In the seventies or eighties it would have been impossible to go directly to the industry being openly homosexual. It even happened, unconsciously, in our edition of OT (Operación Triunfo), and it happened naturally.

'I did not go with a flag, but I was talking about my life, my ex-boyfriend or that I liked a dancer on the program without knowing that this was being seen as an exercise in normality.

'That said, there is still a lot to do. The industry gives an openly homosexual artist different opportunities than a heterosexual one who sings of a heterosexual love affair.

'It is more difficult for the openly homosexual from day one because it is still destined for the LGTBI market niche. And there are no longer songs that are LGTBI. There are songs. Point. But they put them on LGTBI lists, not on pop lists. There will come a day when we don’t have to skew it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390N8t_0dXWWxNC00
Dating: The Language of Love will see both British and Spanish singletons move to the Spanish countryside as they endeavor to find 'the one' 

Davina and Ricky are set to discover if love will blossom over language barriers in the new Channel 4 series.

Speaking to The Sun, Davina explained that the show is very different to other dating programmes such as Love Island, as contestants are seeking love, rather than fame.

Davina explained that firstly, the contestants differ from usual dating shows but also added: 'The other thing is, because of the cultural differences, it’s so flipping funny.'

She revealed: 'There were a few really massive eruptions of lust — real love-at-first-sight stuff, where somebody would walk through the door and they were like, "Wow!"'

The Language of Love will see both British and Spanish singletons move to the Spanish countryside as they endeavor to find 'the one'.

The show presents a huge twist as the contestants won't be able to speak the same language as each other.

Meaning that they will have to learn a new language should they chose to remain in their couples.

Ricky will keep his eye on the couples are their relationships progress and keep an eye out to see if he can spot true love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wvsJ_0dXWWxNC00
Love? Hunky Spanish host Ricky, will keep his eye on the couples are their relationships progress and keep an eye out to see if he can spot true love amongst the singletons

In a statement from Channel 4 they explained: 'A group of Brits seeking romance will travel to Spain where they’ll meet their potential partners – a group of Spanish speakers also looking for their own historia de amor – to test whether love is deeper than just words.

'Can sparks fly even with a language barrier to overcome?'

Channel 4 continued: 'The newly-formed couples will take part in challenges and tasks to help them test their connection as well as learning more about each other’s countries, their culture and their languages.

'At the end of the series, will they choose amor or adiós? The international lovers will face a big dilemma: to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move country to be with their newfound love.'

The Language Of Love begins on January 4 at 10pm on Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5MBP_0dXWWxNC00
Barriers: The show which airs on Channel 4 on January 4, presents a huge twist as the contestants won't be able to speak the same language as each other

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Davina McCall says her 50s are ‘a time of liberation’

Davina McCall has described her fifties as a “time of liberation” and not “giving a damn”.The former Big Brother presenter, 54, who is the cover star of Women’s Health’s January/February 2022 issue, said growing older had come with the advantage of no longer caring what people think. “It’s a time of shedding the shackles of inhibition and of giving a damn...Because I haven’t always felt like that,” she said on turning 50.“It’s not just being on TV and it’s not just being a show-off. It’s that I don’t really care what people think, which is very liberating.”McCall also reflected on...
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Michael Douglas
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Of Love#Real Love#Racism#Channel 4#Spanish#Spaniard#Lgbtq#Bronski Beat#Then24 Com
enstarz.com

Princess Charlene Reason For Hiding Revealed -- Botched Plastic Surgery?

Her husband, Prince Albert, stated last month that she had been sent to a European treatment facility due to mental and physical weariness. The news of her confinement came only days after she returned to the nation following a ten-month absence. The 43-year-old queen was unable to attend her twin...
WORLD
TODAY.com

NeNe Leakes reveals she’s dating, says late husband wanted her to find a new love

NeNe Leaks is back on the dating scene and already has a new beau in her life. The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star posted photos taken at her surprise 54th birthday party on Instagram, but among pictures with friends and family, a handsome man rocking a purple suit and grey beard caused dating speculation resulting in Leakes releasing an official statement to online publication The Shade Room.
ATLANTA, GA
Grazia

Married At First Sight Star Reveals Odd Rules They Had To Live By During Filming

Married At First Sight UK babe Amy Christophers has spilled the tea on the odd rules couples had to follow while filming the show and we’re LIVING for them. We were truly obsessed with MAFs UK when it returned to screens this summer and a bunch of couples made a lifelong commitment to each other in the ultimate dating experience. We had commitment ceremony showdowns, an engagement and secret DM drama.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier Slams 'Sexless, Narcissistic' Marriage To David Zermeño, Claims She Endured 'Mental & Emotional Abuse'

Evelyn Cormier is opening up about her marriage to David Vázquez Zermeño, and why she decided to walk away from it all. The 90 Day Fiancé star confirmed she "decided to divorce" her estranged hubby — following their four-year marriage — “after prayerful consideration and counsel" while speaking to In Touch on Monday, November 29.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has unfortunately concluded wayyyy too soon. But don’t fret — another chaotic Real Housewives mashup is shortly on its way. Filming has already concluded for a yet-to-be-named Season 2, with the mayhem going down at Dorinda Medley’s Bezerkshires mansion. Not only that, the cast for this […] The post Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

277K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy