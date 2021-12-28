ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I want to thank the people who worked through the night to save my life': Louise Thompson credits the NHS after spending five weeks in hospital following the birth of son Leo-Hunter

By Jason Chester, Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Louise Thompson has praised the National Health Service after spending almost five weeks in hospital following the birth of her first child, but admits her Christmas was ruined after two family members tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, confirmed the birth of son Leo-Hunter with fiancé Ryan Libbey on Thursday after suffering 'serious complications' while in labour that left her in intensive care.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Louise shared a photo of herself wearing a protective face-mask while confined to a wheelchair and admitted the ongoing pandemic had made her more appreciative of frontline NHS staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxCmv_0dXWWvbk00
Grateful: Louise Thompson praised the National Health Service in an Instagram post on Tuesday after spending almost five weeks in hospital following the birth of her first child

Captioning the photo, she also revealed plans to spend her first Christmas as a mother with loved ones were scuppered after two family members tested positive for COVID.

She explained: 'We all did Covid tests ahead of Christmas Day because a few of our family members are particularly vulnerable (myself included) and it turns out that two people were positive so our plans have been scuppered.

'It certainly wasn’t the Christmas that we had planned, but then again neither were the last three and I’m still feeling overwhelmingly blessed to be at home and in my little bubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rl58Q_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fF1B3_0dXWWvbk00
Thank you:  The TV personality admitted she wanted to thank the NHS staff who cared for her in person, but was prevented from doing so because of ongoing COVID restrictions

'My experience has got me thinking a lot about this time of the year, especially thinking about all those people that work on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Years Eve etc. Those are days that most people spend celebrating at home with friends/family/loved ones, but others make a sacrifice for the greater good.'

She added: 'It is a necessary sacrifice, but not everyone could do it. A 12 hour shift all through the day or night is admirable on a regular day, let alone on Christmas Day or tonight.

'I guess I think about it a lot more now because I know and care about a bunch of the ladies who have committed to working today but also because one of my ongoing fears is ending up in the back of an ambulance on an evening where they might be short staffed. Honestly where would we be without the NHS? I know where I would be.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXJlt_0dXWWvbk00
Baby joy: Louise spent five weeks in hospital after giving birth to her first child, a son named Leo-Hunter (pictured) with fiance Ryan Libbey last month

Revealing the intention to meet her nurses in person, she wrote: 'I had actually planned to go into the hospital this morning to give out some cards and a few small gifts to the amazing ladies who looked after me when I was in there (i became pretty close to a few of them) and I know exactly where they will all be, but I messaged ahead to ask and sadly I’ve been told it’s not safe for me to go in right now.

'I will find a way to say thank you soon. (This photo was taken by one of the girls who kindly wheeled me up to the sky garden when I was able to move for the first time in ages - i cried buckets).

'For now I want to say a big thank you to anyone who happens to be reading this who works for our NHS.

'I want to thank the room full of people who worked through the night to save my life. Many of them were called in from their family homes at an unearthly hour.

'I met a lot of people with A LOT of different roles and every single person is a crucial part in the cog.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDsmq_0dXWWvbk00
Mama: The former Made In Chelsea star previously told how she 'suffered serious complications' that left her intensive care
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPr2I_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8reh_0dXWWvbk00
Speaking out: She shared a lengthy explanation for her absence as she thanked her fans for all their support and well wishes 

Louise previously shared the first picture of her adorable son on her page and admitted 'it wasn't easy' to explain what has happened to her in recent weeks.

The reality star had announced that she was taking a break from social media on November 14, ahead of the birth, but had since been silent on Instagram up until now.

She wrote: 'Hello everyone, this post isn't an easy one for me to write. I have so many things that I want to say but at the same time I'm struggling to find the words to explain what has happened to me and my family so for now I will keep it quite simple.

'The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell.

'5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs. Unfortunately it wasn't the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU.

Reassuring her followers that Leo was not unwell for long, Louise said: 'Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery. I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uida_0dXWWvbk00
Causing concern: Fans of Louise and Ryan had been expressing their concern after the normally social media savvy pair took a break from posting 

Louise, who was recently involved in a house fire at her mother's house which meant she had nowhere to live while heavily pregnant, said that the two incidents have meant she how has a new outlook on life.

'In all honesty I never imagined that so many bad things could happen to me, but to dance with death twice brings a whole new view of the world - a stark reminder of how short and sacred life really is.

'We need to start living, we need to start loving, we need to start enjoying every minute detail in life (certainly easier said than done when you're stuck in mental and/or physical purgatory or dealing with serious illness, depression or the fear of the unknown), but if you DO have the capacity, then try and cling onto any nuggets of good... and please please please be grateful for good health. The hard truth is that you don't know how lucky you are to have it until it's too late.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeffG_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evv6e_0dXWWvbk00
Reaction: Louise and Ryan received an influx of support from their friends and followers in the comments section of the post after sharing the news

Going on to reveal she is seeking psychological support following the trauma, Louise said: 'The reality is that I am in a bit of a strange place mentally and physically and I might be for a while, but that's just part of the me now and part of my recovery.

'It's not going to be easy or linear but thankfully I am being offered some very valuable psychological help and the good news is that I'm starting to experience some good hours as well as bad ones. (Sometimes living hour by hour is your only option).'

She added: 'I want to finish with some happy news… 'I have been given the green light and been discharged from hospital which means that i'm able to recover from the comfort of my own home for Christmas. For the first time in a month I actually see a future where I get to live peacefully on this earth with my son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o49II_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kj6C_0dXWWvbk00
Pictured: Louise announced that she was taking a break from social media ahead of the birth on November 14, but had since been silent on Instagram up until now

'I can't wait to start our new journey together as a family of 3 and to start bonding little baby Leo.

'A massive thank you to everyone who has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. It is working. More thank yous to follow. I’m too overwhelmed and a bit scared right now.

'But I did want to send a prayer out to anyone who is also suffering and who might need love too. Life can be cruel and Christmas can be hard. It's a good time to remember those less fortunate...there are a lot of them. I’ve seen it.'

Louise's partner Ryan, 31, has yet to announce the birth of their little boy on his Instagram, however he has since updated his bio to read: 'daddy'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yk47v_0dXWWvbk00
Journey: Louise shared regular pregnancy updates on Instagram ahead of the birth 

It hasn't been an easy few months for the media personality, who revealed she had 'basically lived out of a car' since being involved in the devastating house fire.

In October, a heavily pregnant Louise admitted she had been experiencing 'a bit of social anxiety', and detailed how tough things have been since the crisis, which also concerned her mum, her fiancé and their dogs.

She wrote: 'fire officers, nhs staff, neighbours, family members, old friends, new friends, instagram friends who I hardly know, my wonderful agency, brands I work with, the lady working behind the counter in the shop, my business partners, work colleagues, fitness clients, the lady in the park this morning, strangers on the street...

'Thank you for your incredible support.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wwkiz_0dXWWvbk00
Ordeal: In October, Louise admitted she had been experiencing 'a bit of social anxiety' and had been 'living out of a car' following a fire at her family home 

She added: 'I have to say I am totally overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity that people offer up when trying to help someone get through a crisis.

'I have had messages from people that I’ve met ONCE offer up their best friends, cousins, dogs, ex girlfriends, dads house in order to try to help. It means a lot - I feel incredibly lucky and I wish everyone could be this lucky.'

Louise was staying with her mother Karen at the time of the fire, while renovations were done on her South West London home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JvsE_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsxkw_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBKPp_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4PGp_0dXWWvbk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39b53V_0dXWWvbk00
Update: 'I have to say I am totally overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity that people offer up when trying to help someone get through a crisis' Louise told Instagram followers

Of her current living situation, she said: 'We’ve moved in and out of 4 different hotel/hostels over the past week and basically lived out of a car and the truth is that it’s been really tough - one of the hardest things to deal with has been the total lack of security and privacy.

'I’m experiencing a bit of social anxiety atm and sometimes I just want to hide away and not have to come into contact with other humans. You can’t do that when you’re nomadic.'

Louise is no stranger to showcasing her love for her pets and also gave fans an update on how they're doing.

She added: 'The other thing (which was arguably even harder) was having to spend 5 days/nights without the dogs, who are basically my children. Sadly they aren’t welcome everywhere and they just take so much looking after which we couldn’t do from the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y3Mb_0dXWWvbk00
Scary: Louise is no stranger to showcasing her love for of dogs and features them regularly on her Instagram account

'I was so paranoid that they would be heavily traumatised by the incident because they got lost in the smoke before being rescued by ryan but thankfully they seem to be ok and they have been impeccably looked after by scott, sam and zara. A million thank yous,' she remarked.

Remaining optimistic, Louise said: 'I had no idea how hard it was to find somewhere to stay on a short term basis (sadly my mums house will take YONKS to restore), so now we’re just keeping our fingers and toes crossed for our own project.

'Thankfully we have found a temporary solution which means that me, ryan, bump, koji and toto can camp out under one roof [sic] hopefully until the baby is born if needs be.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Louise Thompson welcomes baby boy and reveals life-threatening birth – fans react

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Ryan Libbey, a baby boy named Leo-Hunter. In a new Instagram post, the TV star shared the happy news but also explained how both she and her baby boy have been unwell in hospital for the past five weeks, and Louise was even left fighting for her life more than once. She wrote: "Hello everyone, this post isn’t an easy one for me to write. I have so many things that I want to say but at the same time I’m struggling to find the words to explain what has happened to me and my family so for now I will keep it quite simple. The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Louise Thompson shares first photo of ‘miracle’ newborn following complications during labour

Louise Thompson has shared her first photographs of her newborn son following their first Christmas together.The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child, whom she shares with fiance Ryan Libber, Leo-Hunter, last month.However, Thompson has spoken about experiencing complications during labour, revealing she spent an extended period of time in hospital.Earlier this week, she shared a post thanking the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save [her] life”, adding: “Many of them were called in from their family homes at an unearthly hour.”Now, Thompson has shared her first-ever photos of Leo-Hunter.In the photos, the 31-year-old is...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Louise Thompson breaks silence after the difficult birth of her son

Former reality star and fitness entrepreneur Louise Thompson has broken her silence on social media, following a 5-week break. Alongside sharing a beautiful photo of her new baby boy, Leo-Hunter, whom she recently welcomed into the world with fiancé Ryan Libbey, Louise unfortunately explained that she's been unwell following her little one's birth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Thompson
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Hospital#Boxing Day#Pets
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

277K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy