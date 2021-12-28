Former Congresswoman Katie Hill shares her life after politics

Emotional tributes have started pouring in from across the political spectrum for former senate majority leader Harry Reid, who died at the age of 82.US president Joe Biden said the boxer-turned-politician was a “giant of our history”.“During the two decades we served together in the United States Senate, and the eight years we worked together while I served as Vice President, Harry met the marker for what I’ve always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person — their action and their word,” said Mr Biden in a statement.“If Harry said he would do something,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO