Expectations are in place for small-cap stocks to rally anew next year, and some of that enthusiasm centers around small-cap value — an often potent factor combination. Among ETFs offering that combination, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) is one meriting consideration because of its pure value emphasis, which includes the right sector mix with which to capitalize on small-cap value strength.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO