Cancer

Exploring New Cancer Therapies that use a Patient’s Immune System to Fight Tumors

 1 day ago

Research underway at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will contribute to the development of new cancer treatments that are based on the administration of cancer-fighting immune cells to patients. Research underway at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will contribute to the development of new cancer treatments that...

scitechdaily.com

13% Mortality Rate in Fully Vaccinated Patients With Cancer Who Had Breakthrough COVID-19

Data were collected before booster vaccine recommendation. The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published today (December 24, 2021) in Annals of Oncology showed...
CANCER
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Mortality, Hospitalization Risk Higher in Patients With Blood Cancers

Patients with blood cancers are especially vulnerable to serious COVID-19 outcomes, including an elevated chance of severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to an analysis of more than 1000 patients in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) RC COVID-19 Registry for Hematology, presented at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021. The investigators said this increase in risk is particularly pronounced in those with more advanced disease.
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Certain Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Acute Leukemia at Higher Risk of Severe COVID-19 Illness

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and neutropenia were both found to be strong, independent predictors of severe COVID-19 illness in patients with acute leukemia or MDS who developed COVID-19, according to data from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) RC COVID-19 Registry for Hematology presented at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021. However, active disease alone for hospitalized patients was not associated with greater odds of dying from COVID-19, nor was receiving ongoing cancer treatment, according to the study.
CANCER
bioworld.com

New pancreatic cancer immune therapy target identified

Immunotherapeutic targeting of stage-specific embryonic antigen-4 (SSEA-4) has been shown to inhibit pancreatic cancer growth in animal models and cancer cell lines, indicating that this approach has promise for treating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and possibly other SSEA-4-positive cancers, according to new a Taiwan/U.S. collaborative study. "This is the first...
CANCER
Nature.com

High TGF-Î² signature predicts immunotherapy resistance in gynecologic cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibition

Various immune signatures predictive of resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) have been described in multiple solid cancers, but still under-investigated in gynecological (GYN) cancer. For 49 GYN cancer patients included in our study, without transcriptome signature, immune-related toxicity was the only clinical predictor of ICI treatment response (p"‰="‰0.008). The objective clinical response was the only predictor of progression-free survival (ICI-PFS, p"‰="‰0.0008) and overall survival (ICI-OS, p"‰="‰0.01). Commonly used ICI marker PD-L1 expression negatively correlated with progression-free survival (ICI-PFS) (p"‰="‰0.0019). We performed transcriptome and signaling pathway enrichment analyses based on ICI treatment responses and the survival outcome, and further estimated immune cell abundance using 547 gene markers. Our data revealed that TGF-Î² regulated signaling pathway was noted to play an important role in immunotherapy failure. Using our 6-genes TGF-Î² score, we observed longer ICI-PFS associated with lower TGF-Î² score (8.1 vs. 2.8 months, p"‰="‰0.046), which was especially more prominent in ovarian cancer (ICI-PFS 16.6 vs. 2.65 months, p"‰="‰0.0012). Further, abundant immunosuppressive cells like T-regulatory cells, eosinophils, and M2 macrophages were associated with shorter ICI-OS and correlated positively with CD274 and CTLA4 expressions. This study provides insight on the potential role of TGF-Î² in mediating immunotherapy resistance and cross-talking to immunosuppressive environment in GYN cancer. The TGF-Î² score, if validated in a larger cohort, can identify patients who likely to fail ICI and benefit from targeting this pathway to enhance the response to ICI.
CANCER
MySanAntonio

The Mexican who is seeking to give cancer patients a dignified life and new hope

Can you imagine what it would be like to control cancer in the same way that chronic diseases such as diabetes are managed and have a higher quality of life despite living with a tumor? That is the dream of Pedro Lichtinger , a Mexican who wants to give patients an opportunity to lead a more fulfilling life.
CANCER
Health
Rutgers University
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Higher 60-Day Mortality Seen After Primary Tumor Resection Followed by Systemic Treatment in mCRC

Phase 3 data indicated that primary tumor resection followed by systemic treatment produced higher 60-day mortality vs systemic treatment alone for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who were randomized to receive primary tumor resection followed by systemic treatment had higher 60-day mortality than patients...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Galsky the Evolution of Standard Options in Urothelial Carcinoma

Matthew Galsky, MD, discusses the evolution of standard of care treatment options in urothelial carcinoma. Matthew Galsky, MD, professor of medicine (hematology and medical oncology) and urology, director of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, director of the Novel Therapeutics Unit, co-director of the Center of Excellence for Bladder Cancer, associate director for Translational Research, The Tisch Cancer Institute and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, discusses the evolution of standard of care treatment options in urothelial carcinoma.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Optimizing Therapy for Patients With Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Maybe we’ll take some of the audience questions that were posed. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD: I have some I can read. Audience question number 1: What is the value in trending the quantitative JAK2 [Janus kinase 2] burden in patients with myelofibrosis at any time point in the national history of MF [myelofibrosis]?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Dr. Sherbenou on Future Directions With Maintenance Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Daniel Sherbenou, MD, PhD, discusses future directions with maintenance therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who received CAR T-cell therapy. Daniel Sherbenou, MD, PhD, associate professor, Division of Hematology, University of Colorado (UC) Health’s Blood Disorders and Cell Therapies Center, UC Medicine, discusses future directions with maintenance therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who received CAR T-cell therapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gene therapy gives new life to girl born with fatal immune disorder

In every visible way, Marley Gaskins is an average 12-year-old—she enjoys painting, playing online games like Roblox with her friends and taking ukulele lessons. But until recently, her life was far from normal. Marley was born with a one-in-a-million genetic disorder called leukocyte adhesion deficiency-1, or LAD-1, which cripples...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: Using gene therapy for lung cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women. The five-year survival rate for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, that has spread to distant areas of the body, is seven percent. "I say cancer is a disease of your DNA. You...
ORLANDO, FL
onclive.com

Dr. Spaggiari on the Potential Utility of Liver Transplantation in CRC With Liver Metastases

Mario Spaggiari, MD, discusses the potential utility of liver transplantation as a treatment option for patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases. Mario Spaggiari, MD, transplant surgeon, Division of Transplantation, University of Illinois Health, discusses the potential utility of liver transplantation as a treatment option for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastases.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New HPV-related throat cancer treatment uses less radiation and spares most patients from chemotherapy

Low-dose radiation at 50 Gy without chemotherapy following transoral surgery (TOS) led to very high survival and outstanding quality of life in patients with human papillomavirus-positive (HPV+) throat cancer and at medium risk for recurrence. The Journal of Clinical Oncology has published the final results of the randomized phase 2 trial E3311 showing that 94.9% of such patients were alive and disease-free three years later and had an excellent quality of life after this less intense treatment. The approach preserved patients' swallowing and voice functions and spared them unnecessary short-term toxicities. The trial continues to follow patients to measure long-term survival and quality of life over five years. The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) designed and conducted the trial with funding from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
PITTSBURGH, PA
onclive.com

Immunotherapy Approvals Overcome Years of Stagnation in GI Cancers

Syma Iqbal, MD, shares the main highlights from an IPC meeting, which centered on the evolving landscapes and importance of implementing best practices for patients with hepatobiliary cancers, locally advanced and advanced pancreatic cancer, advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and metastatic colorectal cancer. Following years of negative clinical trials and little...
CANCER
aithority.com

Following Complete Clearance Of Cancer Lesions In Advanced Liver Cancer Patient, Can-Fite Is Filing Patent Applications For The Treatment Of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
CANCER

