It wasn’t a sign of good things on the horizon when Francis Ngannou’s manager publicly clashed with UFC President Dana White. Now, that manager is giving some insight as to how bad things have actually gotten behind the scenes, which is to say they haven’t changed at all since the gloves came off in public. As Ngannou nears a fight that could be pivotal to his future, a title unifier with interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 that marks the final fight on his current contract, his representation hasn’t heard word one from the promotion on a new deal.

