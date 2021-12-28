ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futurism Launches ‘Zero Trust Managed Security Acceleration Services’

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStay ahead of the threats with our Zero Trust architecture. Futurism Technologies, a leading IBM Global Security Solutions Partner, rolls out ‘Zero-Trust Managed Security Acceleration Services’ powered by best-of-breed IBM Security Solutions viz. IBM QRadar, IBM Maas360, IBM Verify and IBM Guardium Data Protection, all integrated with IBM Watson – the...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022

Among the most significant Fintech and digital banking innovations are new platforms of Decentralized Finance, mobile-first solutions, and biometrics. Despite apparent benefits like faster pace of innovation, higher transparency, more efficiency, and lower cost cross-border payments, these trends still bring various risks, volume shifts, and market manipulations.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

O-RAN and V-RAN - Supporting the Evolution of Future Mobile Networks Featured

5G adoption is happening faster than any previous cellular technology. In spite - and because - of challenging economic periods such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 5G deployments have been ramping up and will become the mainstream cellular technology in the near future, with 60 percent of 5G connections expected to be in Asia alone.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company’s Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.
BUSINESS
dataversity.net

Top Cloud and Cyber Asset Management Trends of 2022

Companies have been racing to mature their technologies and pursue digital transformations in the last few years, as a way to gain or maintain competitive advantage and resilience. This has led to an emerging area of focus: cyber asset management. Organizations are now taking inventory of their IT infrastructure and prioritizing more agile cyber asset management processes. What trends will shape the business landscape in this upcoming year and how can leaders prepare?
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Infrastructure Security#Database Security#Global Security#Zero Trust#Futurism Technologies#Ibm Security Solutions
securityintelligence.com

Zero Trust and DNS Security: Better Together

How many times have you heard the popular information security joke: “It’s always DNS”? It means that every time there’s a problem you can’t figure out, you will dig until you reach the conclusion that it’s always DNS. But DNS is also where a lot of issues can be caught early, and it should be leveraged more than ever, especially by those working on their zero trust journeys. DNS can be part of better threat detection — let’s see how that works.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Atmosec Raises $6M Seed Round; Launches Platform that Secures SaaS Ecosystem by Understanding Behavior of Third-Party Services

The solution addresses the rapid rise of SaaS threats that stem from today’s hyper-connected ecosystem and provides accurate anomaly detection and mitigation without compromising business continuity. Atmosec, the SaaS security venture, announced its official launch out of stealth as well as the completion of a $6 million seed funding...
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Managed Services Provider CyberSheath Secures Investment From Lightview; Eric Noonan Quoted

CyberSheath Services International has received an investment from Lightview Capital and will use it to expand its client base and service offerings for the defense supply chain and seek acquisition opportunities to support expansion efforts. “Lightview’s investment is validation of the federal government’s commitment to enforcing mandatory cybersecurity minimums for...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tech Data Partners with Zscaler to Offer Zero Trust Security Solutions in India

Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX company, announced a partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security. This partnership will enable partners to purchase security solutions and services as part of the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange™ platform directly from Tech Data India. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Immudb: Open-source database, built on a zero trust model

Now, with full transactional support for everyday business applications, the open source immudb tamper-proof database can serve as the main transactional database for enterprises. Version 1.2 has the ability to rollback changes and have data expire. “There is no need to have immudb running next to a traditional database anymore,...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

When Not to Trust Zero-Trust

Zero-trust is an increasingly popular cybersecurity model. Even the National Security Agency encourages the use of a zero-trust architecture, largely because of its data-centric approach to protecting critical assets across the network. Yet, no matter how good it sounds, it isn’t a perfect solution, as the NSA also points out.
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Building the Zero Trust Enterprise: A Holistic Approach

As the threat landscape continues to evolve and organizations embark on a variety of digital transformation projects, high levels of enterprise security have become increasingly elusive. As an industry, we have often responded to each emerging threat with a new tool or technology with many organizations deploying upwards of 100 different security products on average. Recently, there has been a great deal of interest in Zero Trust, however definitions and details vary. This leaves many security professionals seeking clarity on how to make this modern security methodology actionable within their organization. At its core, Zero Trust seeks to eliminate implicit trust throughout the enterprise by continuously validating all digital transactions. This is inherently a much more secure approach and helps deal with some of the most sophisticated and dangerous types of threats, such as ransomware and associated behaviors like lateral movement. Today, organizations can evolve into a Zero Trust enterprise by taking a holistic approach and applying Zero Trust best practices comprehensively across users, applications and infrastructure. This results in higher levels of overall security and a reduction in complexity through the consolidation of capabilities, the unification of security policy and more consistent enforcement.
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

Zero Trust Shouldn’t Mean Zero Trust in Employees

After the last two years of breach events, it's no wonder the hype around zero trust is reaching fever pitch right now. Human error continues to be the leading cause of data breaches, and Tessian has found that 2 million malicious emails bypassed secure email defenses in a 12-month period.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Can Enterprises Really Achieve Speed And Security? APIs And Zero Trust Mark A Hopeful Future

EVP and CTIO at Axway, responsible for accelerating global innovation and transformation. It’s no secret that using application programming interfaces (APIs) to fuel business growth has become an integral part of digital transformation strategies for enterprises. Users, bots, applications and cloud services leverage external and internal APIs — many automated deep within a system’s design — to access data quickly and put it to work. Whether APIs deliver sharp, choice-driven user experiences in open finance, expand product value for travel apps or — across industries — perform countless corporate tasks with voluminous back-end data, they connect one system to another to create new functionality. That ultimately speeds innovation and boosts customer satisfaction.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Extreme Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure with Trusted Delivery

Extreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, announced Extreme Trusted Delivery, a carrier-grade solution designed to protect critical network infrastructure and ensure it is performing as anticipated without interference, regardless of location. Trusted Delivery protects key service delivery infrastructure at remote and unattended cellular edge sites, as well within co-location and data center environments where shared facility access is a potential concern.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Cloud4C Expands Its Managed Cloud Services With Highly Secure SD-WAN Solution

Cloud4C, a leading cloud managed services provider and a named Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation services, announced the launch of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution for enterprises. This latest addition to Clodu4C’s portfolio highlights the company’s commitment to enabling enterprises to gain complete control of their cloud environment today and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Cybersecurity Journey to Zero Trust - Episode 3

Cybersecurity has always been designed with a under a lock-and-key, moat around the castle mentality. However, in today’s fluid and supply-chain driven risk mitigation realm, the focus on perimeter defenses only ensure that external malicious actors are kept at bay. Unfortunately, these malicious actors are sometimes provided golden keys that land them directly inside the castle without having to fight a single knight or archer. That's where we find ourselves today, and with the current Apache Log4j vulnerability & Log4Shell Exploitation, zero-trust in real-time!
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Zimperium and Intertrust Partner to Provide End-to-end Security for IoT devices in Zero-trust Environments

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, and Intertrust, the pioneer in trusted computing and digital rights management (DRM) technology, announced a partnership to provide end-to-end security and data management for IoT devices, apps and media services operating in Zero Trust environments. Under the terms of the partnership, Intertrust will offer Zimperium’s Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) to its Intertrust Platform and Intertrust ExpressPlay customers.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

GoSecure Acquires Covail To Augment Managed Security Services

Acquisition enhances Artificial Intelligence and automation of GoSecure Titan Platform. GoSecure, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced the acquisition of Covail, a leader in intelligent security and risk optimization and automation. With cybersecurity alert fatigue affecting the personal life of over 70% of security professionals,...
BUSINESS
Healthcare IT News

Why the healthcare cloud may demand zero trust architecture

One of the most pressing issues in healthcare information technology today is the challenge of securing organizations that operate in the cloud. Healthcare provider organizations increasingly are turning to the cloud to store sensitive data and backup confidential assets, as doing so enables them to save money on IT infrastructure and operations.
TECHNOLOGY

