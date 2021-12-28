CORDMAKER ROMPS TO MATCH SERIES TITLE

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:10 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 79-4-2-3Getting in the holiday spirit, Parx presents a trio of Christmas-themed stakes today, kicking off with the Mrs. Claus for older fillies and mares going seven furlongs… We’ll try for a mild upset with #9 Dr B (5-1). The Butch Reid trainee has only eight races under her belt, and her last couple, when second and third, might be better than they look: all five to run back from her two-back third-place effort finished first or second in their follow-ups, while the trip beat her last time at Laurel when she finished gamely after getting away from her pace rival and galloped out well in front. She’ll get Lasix on today and has a big shot here… #4 Don’t Call Me Mary (5-2) is the only horse to date to have finished in front of Chub Wagon, and last out this one dusted Fille d’Esprit, who came back to win a Laurel allowance by seven… Anytime you see Gamine and CeCe on a horse’s past performances, as you see with #2 Truth Hurts (4-1), you have to figure she’s kept the right company… Kentucky shipper #3 Miss Mosaic (9-2) looks to snap an eight-race skid here after finishing two behind Center Aisle, who returned to score in a G3 event…

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO