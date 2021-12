Bills quarterback Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on Wednesday December 29th. Topics include: being patient this year and what he has learned from it, there is a sense of urgency at this point in the season, what John Madden has meant to him as a player, how to maintain their focus as a team after coming off a big win, preparing for Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie being a confidence player, resistant, and the glue of this team, putting wide receivers and tight ends in the right position to get open and make plays, what he has learned from wide receiver Emmanuel Sander.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO