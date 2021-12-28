Lab 3.1. Install Kubernetes

The xLabs team has been collaborating with the Tanzu Edge team to build a “Bring Your Own Host” (BYOH) provider for Kubernetes. We are super excited to announce that it is now open sourced and available for tire kicking and feedback! The goal of this project is to provide a way to manage the lifecycle of Kubernetes on top of an operating system managed by the user, outside of the context of Cluster API (CAPI). This can be thought of as a bare-metal capability, or as a way to “bring your own host” or “bring your own operating system.”

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO