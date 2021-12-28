Lab 3.1. Install Kubernetes

Provides Persistent Storage for Cloud-native Applications Running On-premises or in a Public Cloud. Cloudian announced that its HyperStore object storage has been certified with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), a multi-cloud Kubernetes footprint that can run both on-premises in VMware vSphere and in the public cloud on Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure. HyperStore delivers enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications in TKG customers’ own environments, with fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, military-grade security and cloud-like agility at up to 70% less cost than public cloud offerings. announcement complements Cloudian’s ongoing collaboration with VMware in other areas, such as enabling customers to support both modern and traditional applications from a single platform through HyperStore’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation.
