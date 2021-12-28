ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab 3.1. Install Kubernetes

By krishna1984
linuxfoundation.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post has been moved to the specific LFS258 forum. what exact steps did you do/take? What do you mean specifically that it does not get created? You should create a file that is outlined in step 14 with the section called "kubeadm-config.yaml". krishna1984 Posts: 2. I created that...

forum.linuxfoundation.org

windowsreport.com

My HP laser printer printing gibberish: Try these solutions

Tashreef Shareef is a software developer turned tech writer. He discovered his interest in technology after reading a tech magazine accidentally. Now he writes about everything tech from Windows to iOS and streaming services... Read more. Posted: March 2021. If your printer is printing random symbols that is a common...
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 3.1 Step 15

I am trying to intialize the cp by running the below command,. [email protected]:~# kubeadm init --config=kubeadm-config.yaml --upload-certs | tee kubeadm-init.out. invalid configuration for GroupVersionKind /, Kind=: kind and apiVersion is mandatory information that must be specified. To see the stack trace of this error execute with --v=5 or higher.
pocketnow.com

DuckDuckGo to release a privacy-focused browser for desktop

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, has announced that it will be launching a full-blown desktop for macOS and Windows soon. The company recently released an App Tracking Transparency-like tool for Android, and now it is aiming to bring the tracking-free experience to the desktop. In the company's blog Post, DuckDuckGo's CEO Gabriel Weinberg offered a glimpse of what we can expect from the DuckDuckGo Browser for Desktop.
HackerNoon

Avoid these 4 Kubernetes Anti-Patterns

When a developer adopts an anti-pattern, there is usually the intention to come back and do it properly down the road, unless other more pressing needs get in the way (and they always do). Deviating from best-practice design patterns creates technical debt, which, sooner or later, must be paid—either in time and effort for refactoring or money due to system unavailability.
aithority.com

D2iQ Updates Kubernetes Platform With More Streamlined Operations

Leading independent Kubernetes platform improves automation and management of production-ready workflows, simplifying data pipeline provisioning and reducing downtime. D2iQ, a leading independent Kubernetes platform, announced version 2.1 of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). The latest update of DKP improves automation for DevOps to enable more efficient operations while enhancing the power and flexibility of Kubernetes. With full integration of GitOps workflows for easier management of Kubernetes clusters in production environments, DKP 2.1 reduces the operational loads on developer teams.
vmware.com

Kubernetes Cluster API Provider for “Bring Your Own Host”

The xLabs team has been collaborating with the Tanzu Edge team to build a “Bring Your Own Host” (BYOH) provider for Kubernetes. We are super excited to announce that it is now open sourced and available for tire kicking and feedback! The goal of this project is to provide a way to manage the lifecycle of Kubernetes on top of an operating system managed by the user, outside of the context of Cluster API (CAPI). This can be thought of as a bare-metal capability, or as a way to “bring your own host” or “bring your own operating system.”
newrelic.com

Partners in Instant Observability: Quickstarts for machine learning, Kubernetes, CI/CD

We recently announced the launch of New Relic Instant Observability (New Relic I/O), an open ecosystem of free, pre-built quickstarts that help engineers start monitoring their stacks in minutes without manual setup. New Relic I/O includes more than 425 quickstarts that bundle necessary building blocks for instrumenting, monitoring, and acting on signals from your telemetry data from the technologies you rely on, such as Kubernetes, Codestream, and PHP.
vmware.com

How to Learn Kubernetes: Who, What, When, Where and Why?

Today, everyone wants things to run faster, better and more efficiently. Sometimes that’s possible just by making a few optimizations in key places. Other times, we have to completely rethink the way we do something. The moment you realize you must completely change your operations can be a bit...
aithority.com

Cloudian Announces Object Storage Certification With VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid

Provides Persistent Storage for Cloud-native Applications Running On-premises or in a Public Cloud. Cloudian announced that its HyperStore object storage has been certified with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), a multi-cloud Kubernetes footprint that can run both on-premises in VMware vSphere and in the public cloud on Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure. HyperStore delivers enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications in TKG customers’ own environments, with fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, military-grade security and cloud-like agility at up to 70% less cost than public cloud offerings. announcement complements Cloudian’s ongoing collaboration with VMware in other areas, such as enabling customers to support both modern and traditional applications from a single platform through HyperStore’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation.
vmware.com

Protect your Kubernetes clusters against Log4shell

A zero-day vulnerability in the Apache Software Foundation Log4j component (CVE-2021-44228 & CVE-2021-45046), known as Log4j or Log4Shell, is actively being targeted in the wild. It has been assigned a the highest “Critical” severity rating with a risk score of 10 (the maximum). Log4j is a module used in the development of many Java/J2EE applications.
VentureBeat

How Kubernetes quickly became a key container orchestration system

This article was contributed by Nate Matherson, cofounder, and CEO of ContainIQ. Containerization has transformed the way modern applications are developed. More and more teams are adopting intelligent application architectures like microservices to break their apps down into easily manageable units with the help of containers. Kubernetes has proven to...
helpnetsecurity.com

Big data moving to Kubernetes with speed, complexities arising

Pepperdata announced the results of a new survey to gauge the pace at which enterprises are migrating big data applications to Kubernetes containers. 600 senior enterprise IT professionals in industries ranging from finance, healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, retail and other data-intensive businesses were polled. Companies ranged from 500 employees to more than 5,000.
information-age.com

Komodor Workflows is about to speed up your Kubernetes troubleshooting

If you're looking to accelerate your Kubernetes troubleshooting, the recently released Workflows feature from Komodor could be a step in the right direction. The rise of Kubernetes has been swift and it’s the go-to system for containerised applications for many startups and corporations alike. By its very nature, it’s core to many of the key processes for these companies and their applications. It makes any problems with Kubernetes a potentially massive nightmare for developers to need to deal with. As a consultant, I’ve seen clients lose their heads when something goes wrong with their setup.
VentureBeat

The state of cloud-native development: Kubernetes is on the rise

A new report shines a light on the latest trends in the cloud-native software development realm, with Kubernetes, in particular, showing signs that it’s only growing in popularity. The State of Cloud Native Development report emanates from Slash Data, a company that surveys tens of thousands of developers annually...
opensource.com

Implement governance on your Kubernetes cluster

When you work with Kubernetes, it slowly becomes your production temple. You invest time and resources into developing and nurturing it, and you naturally begin looking for ways to control the Kubernetes end user in your organization. What can it do? What resources can it create? Can it label two deployments in a specific way? Which best practices should we follow?
theregister.com

How Kubernetes lowers costs and automates IT department work

Advertorial One of the key factors to consider when evaluating an IT solution is concerned with how fast updates are brought to the market. Releasing an application is not enough. You need to work on it every day, add new features and services and simultaneously keep it running. Yet you can't just turn off the app, update it, and turn it on again. Your online store should be up and running while the guys wearing shabby knit sweaters are deploying your latest updates.
linuxfoundation.org

LFD259 Lab 3.4

"View the default page of the web server. When successful verify the. should look something like the following. Your time and IP may be different"
Infoworld

Kubernetes adoption up, serverless down, developer survey says

The Kubernetes container orchestration system has gathered momentum among developers, but adoption of serverless architecture has ebbed, according to a report commissioned by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Published December 20, “The State of Cloud Native Development” was based on a survey of more than 19,000 developers from 155...
