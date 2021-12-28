ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For Single 2021 In Review

Cover picture for the articleBad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For Single was a top 21 story from September 2021: Rock supergroup Bad Penny have announced their single "Push Comes To Shove," featuring a guest appearance from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. Bad Penny features former Queen + Paul Rodgers bassist...

antiMUSIC

Journey Frontman Shared All-Star Steve Miller Cover 2021 In Review

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda recruited an all-star cast of musicians to join him on a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra', and released a video for the collaboration, earning a top 21 story from May 2021. Pineda had this to say, "Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's...
MUSIC
103GBF

Former Ghost Members Release New Single as Synthwave Act Priest

A synthwave act called Priest that features two former members of the Tobias Forge-led rockers Ghost have signed a deal with Cleopatra Records and released a new single titled "A Signal in the Noise." Priest — not to be confused with metal veterans Judas Priest, who listeners often refer to...
MUSIC
Paul Rodgers
Rob Halford
Steve Augeri
metalinjection

JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKER Will Guest On New DEMON HUNTER Record

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulker has contributed a guest solo to the upcoming Demon Hunter record. All we know about the record thus far is that it's called Exile, and it's out sometime in 2022. As for Faulker, he looks great!. For those unaware, Faulkner is currently recovering at home...
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Offers Holiday Greetings In New Video Message - "Merry Christmas, Love And Peace Be With You"

Rob Halford, decked out in the Judas Priest ugly Christmas sweater, has shared a video message via social media to celebrate the holidays. Watch below:. Using the caption, "merry metal motivational", Halford recently shared this new photo, taken with guitarist Glenn Tipton, who stopped touring with Judas Priest in 2018, due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rudy Sarzo Reunited With Quiet Riot 2021 In Review

Rudy Sarzo Reunited With Quiet Riot was a top 21 story from August 2021: Quiet Riot have announced that legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to the band after 18 years. Rudy was part of the "Metal Health" lineup of the band, after returning to group following his stint in the classic Randy Rhoads era of Ozzy Osbourne's solo band.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased 1998 Concert Stream

(hennemusic) Motorhead shared an unreleased concert on December 24 in sync with Lemmy Kilmister's 76th birthday. The Motorhead founder passed away in 2015 at the age of 70 from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure. The band were recorded live at the University of East Anglia in Norwich...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

"I thought Peter Steele was going to kick my ass" - Musicians on why Type O Negative are goth metal icons

Stories about the brilliance of Type O Negative from Bill Ward and members of Paradise Lost, My Dying Bride, Pallbearer, Swallow The Sun and Hangman's Chair. When Type O Negative formed in 1989, nobody could have predicted they would become one of the biggest bands of the 90s, goth metal icons whose tenacity and genre-blurring tendencies would inspire generations of musicians to come. From HIM and Pallbearer to Trivium, Oceans Of Slumber and Code Orange, Type O Negative's unique blend of sounds has provided a guiding light for many a musician to test the limits of their sound and strive for more.
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Rob Halford remembers Lemmy on anniversary of his death: “There should be a book of Lemmy quotes”

Amid the six-year anniversary of the death of Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford has shared memories about his close friend and fellow muso. Speaking to Revolver, Halford opened up about his relationship with Lemmy, saying: “On a friendship level, I was always a little bit in awe of Lemmy because he was — and still is — this larger-than-life persona.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

AC/DC's Angus Young Shot Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor 2021 In Review

AC/DC had a top 21 story from February 2021 after lead guitarist Angus Young has debunked the long-standing rumor that there are secret recordings of Bon Scott singing some of the songs from the band's blockbuster "Back In Black" album. The band released the album in 1980, following Scott's death...
MUSIC
Music
antiMUSIC

Santana And Steve Winwood Covered 'Whiter Shade Of Pale' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana enjoyed a top 21 story from September 2021 after he shared a stream of his cover of the 1967 Procol Harum classic, "Whiter Shade Of Pale", featuring vocals by Steve Winwood. The tune was a preview to the guitarist's album, "Blessings And Miracles", which sees Santana joined...
MUSIC
soundandvision.com

Keyboardist Don Airey Reveals Why Deep Purple Turned to a Recorded Life of Crime

Like many of the great bands from the classic rock era of the latter half of the 20th century, British hard-rock stalwarts Deep Purple cut their teeth with an uncanny ability to turn cover songs into original statements. If it pleases the aural court, may we present the Rod Evans/Ritchie Blackmore era of the band's trippy, deeply shaded 1968 bookend renditions of Joe South's "Hush" and Neil Diamond's "Kentucky Woman" as prime evidence? (Case closed.)
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond was a top 21 story from July 2021: Journey's 1981 album classic, "Escape", has been certified with diamond status in the US for sales of 10 million copies. The project achieved the milestone - as awarded via The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) - this week in sync with its 40th anniversary on July 17.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC

