ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show 2021 In Review

antiMUSIC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show was a top 21 story from September 2021: Audio of a September 9 performance by Metallica and Miley Cyrus on The Howard Stern Show has surfaced online ahead of its expected official release by the SiriusXM program. "In celebration...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
kiss951.com

Who Will Perform At Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson’s NYE Special?

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have teamed up to ring in 2022 for NBC‘s New Year’s Eve special, bringing the party to Miami, Florida. Cyrus, 29, recently announced the lineup of performances for the Miami show, promising a star-studded group of artists to help fans celebrate the new year. The special officially marks the end of Carson Daly’s reign as NBC’s New Year’s Eve host for the past 16 years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Juanes
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Chris Stapleton
Vulture

Miley Cyrus to Ring in the New Year With Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong

Your New Year’s Eve plans may be up in the air — but you’re not a celebrity hosting a New Year’s Eve special on network TV. As for Miley Cyrus, who’s hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson? She’ll be ringing in 2022 with Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, NBC has announced. The special premieres live from Miami at 10:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, continuing through 12:30 a.m. on January 1. The guest lineup comes a day after Miami’s Jingle Ball tour stop was canceled “due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant.” An NBC representative had “no update to share at this time” regarding COVID-19 precautions for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party amid the Omicron wave, including whether the special would have a live audience.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Royal Blood
antiMUSIC

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' 2021 In Review

Weezer earned a top 21 story from August 2021 after they shared their cover of Metallica's 1991 megahit "Enter Sandman," which comes from the "The Metallica Blacklist" album that was released on September 10th. The special covers album was released by Metallica as part of their 20th anniversary celebration of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy