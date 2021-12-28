ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida 13-year-old dies after dirt bike crash as police attempted to pull him over

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Scully
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — A 13-year-old boy died on Sunday after losing control of his dirt bike during a traffic stop.

The teen was identified by family members as Stanley Davis Jr., according to NBC affiliate WPTV .

The Boynton Beach Police said in a statement that Davis was allegedly “driving recklessly” when officers attempted a traffic stop.

In a surveillance video obtained by WPTV, Davis is seen fueling up his dirtbike at a gas station shortly before the crash. As he pulled out, a police SUV can be seen following him.

The teen, who was reportedly wearing a helmet, collided with a sign in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Unruly’ passenger taken into FBI custody after mask dispute on Delta flight

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said law enforcement will conduct “a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred.” Officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“That was my grandson, my only grandson,” said Davis’ grandmother Tina Hunter, according to WPTV. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave and figured he’s just another Black boy and ain’t nothing is going to be done. That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that we’ve been having problems for all these damn years.”

“There’s nothing to make that painless,” Gregory said during a Sunday press conference. “What we hope to do is do the best we can conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the facts and circumstances that led to it.”

