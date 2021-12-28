ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferran Torres completes five-and-a-half year deal from Man City to Barcelona

By PA Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFerran Torres has completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, signing a...

CityXtra

"Basically Funds Haaland", "Benefits All Parties" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres' Completed Transfer to Barcelona

The Spaniard has today completed a reported €65 million move to FC Barcelona - making him the second-highest sale in Manchester City history. Torres signed for the Blues from Valencia in 2020, costing the club around £20.8 million. The reported fee City have received signals a significant profit on their initial investment.
Ferran Torres
SB Nation

Barcelona reach ‘agreement in principle’ with César Azpilicueta — report

César Azpilicueta is “very close” to Barcelona, according to Angelo Mangiante and Gerard Romero (who broke the Willian-to-Barcelona story several years ago, which was later confirmed by the player himself), and the Chelsea captain has an “agreement in principle” to join them on a free transfer in the summer. Only a few “personal issues” can change this, adds Romero (ed.note: which does give him a convenient out should this story prove false).
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
#Barcelona#Man City#Manchester City
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
The Independent

Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
The Independent

Manchester City’s muscle-flexing Leicester win came with one familiar old weakness

Manchester City’s ninth consecutive league win, a 6-3 victory over Leicester City that their manager described as a “rollercoaster”, will have been watched on Merseyside and in west London with interest: the ups and down causing some alarm for the challengers to their throne, but also some encouragement.It was only a few weeks ago that this was being billed as the Premier League’s most open title race in recent memory, a genuine three-horse race at that. It still is, but a month which started with the three contenders separated by two points looks likely to end with the defending champions...
Spain
Europe
Manchester City F.C.
FC Barcelona
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
The Independent

Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare

Raheem Sterling feels Manchester City need to learn to be more ruthless after holding off an unlikely Leicester comeback in a high-scoring Boxing Day thriller.The Premier League leaders were made to sweat before eventually prevailing 6-3 in an enthralling encounter which manager Pep Guardiola described as a “rollercoaster”.City had raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes only to be pegged back to 4-3 before late goals from Aymeric Laporte and Sterling – his second of the game – finally secured the points.After wins over struggling Leeds and Newcastle by an aggregate score of 11-0 in the previous two games,...
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Frank: Pep Guardiola is greatest manager of modern era

Thomas Frank is relishing the chance to pit his wits against “the greatest manager of the modern era” when Brentford take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Wednesday. Defending champions City will head south top of the table after the 6-3 Boxing Day thriller against Leicester made...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United’s 16-day coronavirus break did us no favours – Harry Maguire

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle. The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.
