Computers

CircuitPython 7.1.0 Released! @circuitpython

By Dan Halbert
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is CircuitPython 7.1.0, the latest minor revision of CircuitPython, and is a new stable release. Initial port for Raspberry Pi Broadcom-based boards. Preliminary support for asyncio cooperative multitasking. bitmaptools: dithering and alphablend are new.</li. keypad.Events now include timestamps. framebufferio: support for IS31FL3741. Espressif now provides I2CPeripheral, WiFi monitor...

blog.adafruit.com

knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why is my PC running so slow? 3 common causes and how to fix them yourself

A problematic computer is as annoying as it is frustrating, especially if you're without an IT department to troubleshoot issues. Whether it's taking forever to boot up, load your favorite software or simply open and close windows, a slow PC can make getting work done more painful and doing stuff you love like gaming less enjoyable.
COMPUTERS
#Raspberry Pi Zero#Github#Circuitpython#7 0 0 Initial#Asyncio Cooperative#Is31fl3741#Wifi#Mac#Gifwriter#Samd#Stm32l4r5#Russian#Mu#Raspberrypi#Stm#Mimxrt10xx
Apple Insider

Hands on with the new features in iOS 15.2

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released iOS 15.2 foriPhone. AppleInsider goes hands on with the new features including the new Apple Music Voice plan, App Privacy Report, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Adobe launches Creative Cloud Express to simplify the creative process

Adobe just launched Creative Cloud Express, a product built to simplify the process of creating multimedia content. Creative Cloud Express has a drag-and-drop interface, thousands of templates, and has features powered by Adobe Sensei. Creators can access the new product on the web and through the Microsoft Store, Google Play...
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

How to Record Audio on Windows 11 / Windows 10 with Voice Recorder and Audacity

Whether it’s for a presentation, song, or YouTube video, at some point in your life you’ll need to record audio from your computer. Windows has multiple options to record sound due to its litany of apps, but today we’ll be focusing on recording with Audacity and the built-in Windows 11 Voice Recorder / Windows 10 Voice Recorder.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

What is a LockDown Browser & how does it work?

During an online examination, it is difficult to supervise students, especially at home when there’s no teacher to invigilate in person. For this reason, Artificial Intelligence based software like LockDown Browsers are in great demand. What’s so special about it and how does it work?? We’ll try to cover it all in today’s post.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Google Chrome is trying out a new shortcut for downloads

Google Chrome is the browser almost everyone uses, and it keeps getting better with every introduction of new features and tweaks. The latest change, albeit minor, sees Chrome getting a new download UI that could be similar to that of Microsoft Edge. An upcoming update will replace Chrome's usual download...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

John Park’s Workshop returns 1/6/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

There will be no John Park’s Workshop show this week or next. The show will return on January 6th, 2022. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

New Guide! Animated Edge Lit Acrylic NeoPixel Lamp #CircuitPython #3DPrinting

Build a visual art display with NeoPixels, Acrylic and Circuit Python! 3D printed parts snap fit together and prints support free! Use edge lit acrylic and etch designs to make an animation that comes to life with NeoPixel LEDs. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. Livestream. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: PyLeap is here, CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta.3 and much more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,237 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Create your own animated ornament with CircuitPython #QTPy @microcenter

A lovely build for the holidays on the Microcenter community:. With the holiday season in full swing, two things are sure to happen: 1) you’ll want to do more holiday DIY projects, and 2) you won’t have time to do holiday DIY projects. Thankfully, the NeoPixel Christmas ornament is a fantastic DIY project that won’t take long to put together. This is a simple project that requires minimal materials.
TECHNOLOGY
Qt Blog

Qt for MCUs 2.0 released

A new major update of Qt for MCUs is now available. Download version 2.0 to benefit from the many improvements we have made based on your feedback in the last two years. Qt for MCUs 2.0 also includes new features such as text rendering in any language, new APIs for management and optimizations of graphical resources, and more.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Articulated Snowman Fidget #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Download files individually if the “Download All” button doesn’t work. This is due to a Thingiverse bug that is not generating zip files for new projects. This posable articulated snowman makes for a festive fidget toy. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:5161345. Have you considered building a 3D...
INSTAGRAM
adafruit.com

AmigaOS 3.2.1 update available #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA announced the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. They wish to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Krampus Mask #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thank you for the really prompt attention to my inquiry. The order you are helping me with was my first one from Adafruit. I could have purchased many of the parts I needed from Amazon or Aliexpress, but I want to support companies like yours because 1) you’re doing a great service to the USA’s economy and manufacturing sector, and 2) your company has done so much good for the “open hardware” movement.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

