A library for building your own sensors/devices compatible with the LEGO PoweredUp system #LEGO

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMyOwnBricks is a library for building your own sensors and devices compatible with the modern LEGO PoweredUp system. MyOwnBricks is developed in C++ and can be run on ESP and Arduino platforms. This project...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

CNET

How to build a custom DIY pipe shelf system

Pipe shelves can be a great way to build a storage system that fits perfectly in a space that doesn't require expert fitting or years of carpentry skills to put together. By using commonly-available screw-fit pipes and timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit them into awkward positions, often at a lower cost than commissioning bespoke shelving units from professionals.
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
yankodesign.com

DIY Camera Kit lets you build your own fully functional wooden retro camera from scratch!

If there’s one thing that’s absolutely clear this year… it’s that retro is definitely making a comeback. From retro music being revisited in TikTok reels to old movies getting remakes and sequels (I meant the Matrix; there are no Spiderman spoilers in this house), people are increasingly appreciating the vintage, the old, the classic. I only hope that this trend works for tech too because there’s truly something beautifully simple about technology from the years gone by.
9to5Google

Play Store adds ‘Your devices’ search filter to make it easier to find compatible apps

To help you find apps for all of your Android and Wear OS devices, the Play Store now has a neat search filter to help you get compatible apps for all of your hardware. Expanding upon the ability to remotely install apps from your phone to Android TV and Wear OS watches, this new search filter will appear when you enter a term or query and want to drill down into more concise and targetted sections.
adafruit.com

AmigaOS 3.2.1 update available #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA announced the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. They wish to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thank you for the really prompt attention to my inquiry. The order you are helping me with was my first one from Adafruit. I could have purchased many of the parts I needed from Amazon or Aliexpress, but I want to support companies like yours because 1) you’re doing a great service to the USA’s economy and manufacturing sector, and 2) your company has done so much good for the “open hardware” movement.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Krampus Mask #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 12/22/2021 Featuring a New QT Py and Stacks of PCBs

Testing the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:04) First panel of the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:27) Testing the capacitance of a tiny new 16 picofarad resistor (0:30) Stacks of PCBs on staging cart, waiting to head into machine line (0:31) Time-lapse of boards going into reflow oven (0:33) Stacks of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

John Park’s Workshop returns 1/6/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

There will be no John Park’s Workshop show this week or next. The show will return on January 6th, 2022. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Intercom #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

…The basic concept is a simplified interface for a Telegram voice chat with only a few (big) buttons: it should allow to easily and intuitively send and receive voice messages. Of course having a raspberry-pi as the core of this device was a no-brainer, since It has everything that’s needed for the project: WiFi connectivity, low level interface to control leds and buttons, and of course a complete OS where to run a Python interpreter to control everything.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

FULLY PRINTABLE 48 KEY KEYBOARD #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Fully 3D printable keyboard. Watch typing test here: https://youtu.be/NQfTaif8y_g. FULL BUILD GUIDE COMING VERY SOON. 48 printable keys, main chassis + bottom plate. Two layouts; US layout and Norwegian layout. Firmware and configuration files for both layouts included in .zip file. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4978956. Have you considered building a 3D...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

AVRDUDE 6.4 released & now transitioning to Github

Good news and happy holidays – everyone’s favorite AVR programmer CLI got a bump to version 6.4! That’s right, AVRDUDE is still alive and kicking, programming endless microcontrollers with style and grace. And soon it will be easier than ever to help contribute PRs, issues, and bugfixes – the project is transitioning over to github so keep an eye out for when they announce the repo name!
COMPUTERS
nintendowire.com

LEGO Ideas project dreams up a Kirby set

Nintendo has been dipping its toes into Lego sets as of late, with the likes of the Lego NES, Lego ? Block, and Lego Super Mario sets. But there’s an entire vault’s worth of Nintendo IPs for potential Lego sets, and one of them stars a particular pink puffball. User JayJayJay on Lego Ideas has crystallized that dream into a pitch, and their Kirby’s Dream Land Kingdom set shows a lot of cool ideas.
NINTENDO
adafruit.com

CO2 Warngerät (CO2 warning device) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

With Arduino Nano a Co2 warning device created and here the appropriate housing provided. There is also a video showing how the case was created with AutoDesk Fusion 360. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4973138. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket...
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Homematic Display Clock

A really neat Arduino based self-setting clock by mac70 on hackster.io. I used to have a cheap and inaccurate clock with temperature display in our living room which I wanted to replace with something with can set the time&date on it’s own as you would expect today. Also it should display my available Homematic smart-home data such as temperature sensors and other information (e.g. door bell sensor).
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Building a Portable Soldering Station

Ever since I saw Adam Savage build a portable soldering station, I’ve been thinking about creating one for myself. I don’t do enough electronics anymore to justify a dedicated electronics bench. When I do have a need for soldering, it’s a hassle to get everything set up just to do a few solder points. And, in my new house, I have two work areas on different floors. So, I know I will break down and create a portable station at some point.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Mario Mushroom Money Tree Planter #3DThursday #3DPrinting

If you like this design, and wanted more, check out the stash pot version of it here.. https://cults3d.com/en/3d-model/art/mario-mushroom-stash-pot Designed in Fusion 360. I wanted some planters I know I could sell in my local art galleries this coming holiday season, so I put in the leg work and designed my own.
DESIGN

