Resisting Arrest & Drug Possession Top Monday Booking Report

By James Bouligny
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

  • Brian Molina-Villatoro was arrested for POSS MARIJ <2OZ and POSS CS PG 2 >=400G at 9:31 p.m. Molina-Villatoro’s bond has been set at $16,500.00.
There are currently 496 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning. Not every inmate in custody is in the facility long enough to stay overnight.  Some inmates who qualify for bond are released as soon as they make bond.

*The booking report uses an unclassified DEA Intelligence Report titled “Drug Slang Code Words” for terms meaning marijuana.*

Name William Huertas, Brian Molina-Villatoro Copyright Tom Green County Sheriff Office

The following individuals were booked into the TGCDF on Monday, December 27, 2021:

  • Savahna Muniz was arrested for MISC CPF x11 at 5:08 P.M. and no bond has been set.
  • William Huertas was arrested for RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT and CRIMINAL TRESPASS at 5:15 p.m. Huertas’ bond has been set at $1,000.00.
  • David McMullan was arrested for MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS at 5:24 p.m.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
