ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney Not Concerned About Tigers Lack of Depth at WR

By Will Vandervort
AllClemson
AllClemson
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxSJq_0dXWIZAc00

ORLANDO — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the 19th-ranked Tigers will be without wide receiver E.J. Williams when they play Iowa State in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl.

“Yeah, he’s in COVID protocol. Unfortunately, just when I thought we were getting a break,” Swinney said during Tuesday’s coaches press conference at the Rosen Inn in Orlando.

Williams has already missed four games this year due to injury, including each of the last two games. He has suffered through hand and knee injures all season.

The Tigers (9-3) had Beaux and Dacari Collins, along with Will Swinney, working with the first-team offense during Monday’s practice.

Odds and Ends: Is Clemson More Trustworthy Side in Cheez-It Bowl Against Iowa State?

Clemson heads into Wednesday's Cheez-It Bowl at 5:45 p.m. as a 1-point favorite against Iowa State, but the best betting option lies with the total.

Dabo Swinney Extremely Optimistic About State of Clemson Football Program

Head coach Dabo Swinney is extremely confident that the Clemson Football program has a very bright future and is set up for long-term success.

Never a Doubt: Tigers and Cyclones Were Always Going to Play

The Clemson Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones were never going to not play the Cheez-It Bowl.

Injuries have decimated the Clemson wide receiving corps all season. Swinney has already announced Justyn Ross (foot) will not play in the Cheez-it Bowl. Frank Ladson and Ajou Ajou have both announced they are transferring.

Swinney said Joseph Ngata is expected to play in the game. The junior was dressed at practice on Monday. He has missed four games this season due to injury, including the last three.

Former walk-on Will Brown will also be in the mix at receiver.

“We’ve had seven scholarship receivers out the last two games, so we’re beyond that now,” Swinney said when asked if was concerned about the Tigers’ lack of depth at wide receiver. “We just roll with it. We’re experienced at not having guys. Really there is nothing you can do, but just get the get next guys ready. We’re excited about that.”

Swinney also announced two others will miss the bowl game due to COVID. He said of the three individuals, one was in protocol and two others have COVID. Swinney has been consistent the last two years of saying players and coaches who have COVID or are in protocol are just “in protocol.”

Clemson and Iowa State are expected to kickoff from Camping World Stadium at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Brent Venables Thanks Clemson Family, Players

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a heartfelt message to Clemson supporters and players on social media Wednesday prior to the No. 19 Tigers' Cheez-It Bowl game against Iowa State. Here's his entire message from the former Clemson defensive coordinator, who left for the OU job earlier this month:. "Words...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Campbell Feels Clemson Has Ideal Program in College Football

ORLANDO — With the ever-changing environment in college football, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has wanted his program to be structured more like Clemson’s than any other. “I really believe (Dabo Swinney) built his program through transformational leadership and a transformational value system,” Campbell said. “It’s really hard to find in our profession today, probably getting harder and will continue to get harder.”
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Clemson linebacker injured in the first half

ORLANDO — Clemson linebacker James Skalski was banged up midway through the second quarter, and it appears to be a lower leg injury. Skalski came out in the second half in street clothes and in a walking boot on his right leg. He will not return to the game.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Iowa State Linebacker will not play in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO — Iowa State’s football program announced prior to Wednesday’s Cheez-it Bowl at Camping World Stadium that senior linebacker Mike Rose will not play in the game. Clemson plays Iowa State at 5:45 p.m. Rose, the Cyclones’ starting strongside backer, ranks second on the team with 73...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. Iowa State

Clemson will attempt to close its resilient 2021 campaign on a winning note on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when the Tigers face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. Kickoff at Camping World Stadium is set for 5:45 p.m. ET. Clemson enters the contest at 9-3 and in search...
IOWA STATE
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Extremely Optimistic About State of Clemson Football Program

ORLANDO- Don't tell Dabo Swinney that the Clemson Football program's best days are in the rearview mirror. Despite the Tigers failing to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015 and despite Clemson seeing its run of six consecutive ACC Championships come to an end, Swinney maintains that the future is extremely bright for the Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Justyn Ross
AllClemson

Never a Doubt: Tigers and Cyclones Were Always Going to Play

ORLANDO, FL—Multiple bowl games have been canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19, and more to the point the Omicron variant. However, fans of the Clemson Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones need not worry because there was never a chance that this first-ever meeting was not going to happen at the Cheez-It Bowl.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

COVID Hits Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that COVID-19 has hit the football team. "As far as this trip we've had we've had two guys that are out from COVID standpoint," Swinney said. "And then another one that's a quarantine protocol guy. So that you know, outside of that, we've been very good shape."
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Bowl#Cheez It Bowl#Clemson Tigers#Bowl Games#American Football#Covid#Beaux#Iowa State Cyclones
AllClemson

Clemson's Defense Causes 'A lot' of Problems

ORLANDO, FL—If anyone is expecting the Clemson Tiger defense to take a step back after the departure of Brent Venables to become the head coach at Oklahoma, the Iowa State Cyclones, the Tigers opponent in the Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29, 5:45 pm) are not among that group. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Transition has been an Easy One for Clemson’s Defense

Though Brent Venables is no longer the defensive coordinator at Clemson, the 19th ranked Tigers feel the transition will be an easy one when they play Iowa State Wednesday at the Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Venables, of course, is now the new head coach at Oklahoma while Wes Goodwin...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Reaches Status of Two Raiders Receiving Legends

Here are the names of Raiders receivers who have more catches in a single season than Hunter Renfrow: Tim Brown and Jerry Rice. That's it. And both of those stars are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That doesn't mean Renfrow is destined for that career route, but it does put in perspective how big a season the former Clemson receiver has had in 2021.
NFL
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy