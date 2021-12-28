Jags claim LB Jamir Jones, RB Mekhi Sargent off waivers from Rams

With just two games left and the team dealing with both a mix of COVID-19 and injury issues, the Jacksonville Jaguars started this week off by utilizing the waiver wire to make some new additions. Those additions, who both previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, were linebacker Jamir Jones and running back Mekhi Sargent.

Jones entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame with the Houston Texans. While with the Fighting Irish, he played in 45 games and was able to garner 50 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles throughout his four seasons in the NCAA. After his time with the Texans, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in April of this year and eventually joined the Rams in September.

Since entering the league, Jones has played in 13 (three with the Steelers and 10 with the Rams) games and has started in one. That start came Week 3 with the Steelers in a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals where he was able to garner one tackle while seeing the field for 20 snaps on defense. However, when looking at his overall career, Jones will enter his tenure with the Jags with eight total tackles and 235 special teams reps to his name.

Sargent entered the league with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent from Iowa and was able to make their initial 53-man roster and play in three games. He was later waived and placed on their practice squad then was released in October. He joined the Rams in November and played in three games in the process.

In terms of NFL stats, Sargent will enter his tenure with the Jags with just nine rushing yards to his name, but garnered 354 carries for 1,801 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Hawkeyes.