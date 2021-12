When it comes time to head to your holiday destination, it may be quicker to take state highways to get where you're going. That's because from now until 6:00 am Monday, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on those roads are suspended. Travelers are urged to take advantage of rest stops on the Thruway so they get a can break when needed. Drivers can also receive traffic updates on their phones by downloading the Thruway Authority's mobile app.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO