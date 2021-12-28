ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 5 Andrey Rublev is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The Russian said on social media that he tested positive in Barcelona, Spain, and was experiencing "minimal" symptoms. He said he is...

AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
Rafael Nadal
‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
Colorado Olympic skier tests positive for COVID

A Colorado Olympian has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin said on Twitter that she’s doing well and is following protocol and isolating. She’ll miss the World Cup slalom races this week in Austria as a result.
France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time

PARIS (AP) — France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic struck and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month. More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the overall death...
Dominic Thiem delays return, pulls out of Australian Open

Dominic Thiem is withdrawing from next month's Australian Open. Thiem announced Tuesday on social media that he will begin his season later in January at the Cordoba Open in Argentina instead of at the first Grand Slam event of the year. He has been sidelined since June because of a...
Kei Nishikori, Alexander Bublik out of ATP Melbourne

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori and 36th-ranked Alexander Bublik have withdrawn from an ATP event in Melbourne. Nishikori had an unfortunate end to the 2021 season as he was forced to withdraw from the last four tournaments he had on his schedule. On the other side, Bublik finished his...
Meet the Uzbek prodigy who is the talk of the chess world

Who exactly is the teenage Uzbek chess star Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who dethroned Magnus Carlsen as World Rapid Chess Champion?. Uzbek prodigy Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 17, has turned the chess world on its head by dethroning Magnus Carlsen en route to claiming his first World Rapid Chess Championship. Here's what you need to know about the teenage phenomenon.
