New York City, NY

These are the 9 Most Wealthy Zip Codes in New York State [List]

By Yasmin Young
 1 day ago
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. Zips Data Maps ranked New York State's wealthiest zip codes. Here are the top 9 zip codes that are the wealthiest in New York State, which has the largest population in America....

fox5ny.com

New York minimum wage increasing on Dec. 31

NEW YORK - The sixth minimum wage increase for workers outside of New York City enacted under the 2016-2017 New York state budget will take effect on the last day of this year. The minimum wage for workers in Nassau County, Suffolk County, and Westchester County will rise to $15...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Will New York go into lockdown?

The Omicron variant has arrived with a vengeance in New York, bringing back fears that the city and state may once again become one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic.New York City, home to one fifth of the state's reported Omicron cases, has seen its rolling weekly Covid case average rise nearly 100 per cent over the past four weeks, with Covid hospitalisations up 21 per cent in that same time. State-wide, New York has seen record single-day case numbers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And the proportion of Omicron circulating within the state is almost certainly under-reported, according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The fastest growing US states as people flee New York and DC

Americans are packing up and moving away from cities like New York City and Washington DC for greener pastures in states like Texas and Idaho as the Covid-19 pandemic has driven migration away from the heavily concentrated northeast, according to new US Census Bureau figures.In the data released this week, Washington DC saw the largest by per cent population decrease, losing nearly 3 per cent of its total population primarily to domestic migration. New York state saw the largest cumulative population decrease in 2020, losing more than 350,000 people to domestic migration and seeing a net drop of...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take A Look at The 5 Richest People in WNY [List]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek. And of those, 5 are in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America's Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census' Vintage 2021 report shows that America's population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded. The Census report indicates that several factors contributed to the slow […]
POLITICS
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Super Small Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of [LIST]

I don't know about anyone else, but I sometimes forget just how many towns, villages, and hamlets are in New York State and Western New York. Most people know the big towns: Orchard Park, Amherst, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lockport, etc., but what about really small towns? Ones you may have never even heard of.
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
ALBANY, NY
North Country Public Radio

New York state to ban polystyrene food containers in 2022

On Jan. 1, New York state's restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses will no longer be able to offer polystyrene foam containers for takeout food and beverages. A new law extends a ban on the containers in New York City to the rest of the state and is aimed at cutting down on litter from the non-biodegradable material, which is better known by its brand name, Styrofoam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Will We See Legal Dispensaries Open in New York State for 2022?

After many years of hoping and waiting, New York state finally legalized recreational marijuana in early 2021. But as we approach the new year, many wonder about the retail sale of weed. Where are the dispensaries? From what we understand, there is still a lot of paperwork and loopholes to go through before we start seeing dispensaries open up across the state. This could take a while to get the cannabis industry going. The Chairman of the New York State Cannabis Expo & Conference remains optimistic:
POLITICS
The Independent

New York state records highest Covid totals two days running amid Omicron surge

New York state has reported a record surge in Covid-19 cases on Christmas eve driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading through the US.The state reported 44,431 new Covid cases on Friday, passing Thursday's record total of 38,835 cases. The state had reported 28,942 infections on Wednesday.There have, however, been far less hospitalisations and deaths compared to last year when the pandemic peaked.As of Thursday, 4,744 were hospitalised with Covid, compared to more than 7,000 a year ago.#COVID Update:-359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take a Look at New York's Top 10 Community Colleges [List]

As high school students around New York start deciding on what colleges they will attend upon graduation, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. Whether is a money thing or they are just unsure about what they want to study, for some, they choose to get their associate's degree first. Let's face it, most of the universities that made the top 10 list in New York are very expensive. The #1 ranked school, Columbia University, had an average tuition cost of $60,532 for the 2020-2021 school year. By comparison, the # ranked Community College in New York, CUNY Queensborough Community College, cost $5,210 for state residents and $8,090 for non-residents.
BUFFALO, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Releases Holiday Weekend COVID Numbers Update

New York State continues to see alarming numbers in the fight against COVID-19, as many state residents tested ahead of the holiday weekend to ensure safe celebrations with family and friends. On Sunday December 26th, Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on the status of New York State during the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
