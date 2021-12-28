These are the 9 Most Wealthy Zip Codes in New York State [List]

As high school students around New York start deciding on what colleges they will attend upon graduation, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. Whether is a money thing or they are just unsure about what they want to study, for some, they choose to get their associate's degree first. Let's face it, most of the universities that made the top 10 list in New York are very expensive. The #1 ranked school, Columbia University, had an average tuition cost of $60,532 for the 2020-2021 school year. By comparison, the # ranked Community College in New York, CUNY Queensborough Community College, cost $5,210 for state residents and $8,090 for non-residents.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO