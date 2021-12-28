ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not an ounce of public safety': Flight attendant agency president calls out Delta Airlines

Watauga Democrat
 1 day ago

Sara Nelson, the president of the flight attendant agency, joins CNN's Kaitlan Collins on New Day to...

www.wataugademocrat.com

FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
KJCT8

Delta Airlines discontinues flights to Salt Lake City from Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta Airlines has announced their decision to discontinue service to Salt Lake City from Grand Junction, Colorado beginning early January. The airline reports the decision was made due to a pilot shortage. The last flight will be Jan. 9. Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper pushed...
DELTA, CO
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why Alcohol Might Be Banned On Flights Forever

Alcohol is becoming a real problem on planes. "There are more than 5,000 incidents already that have been violent in nature on planes, and so many of them are tied to alcohol," Ed Markey, the Democratic senator of Massachusetts, exclaimed to Yahoo! Finance of the 2021 tally. Indeed, according to...
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Airlines cancel more flights as Omicron spreads to pilots and attendants

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pummeling the airline industry and foiling potential fliers’ plans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. While the number of air travelers has nearly doubled over last year's pandemic-depressed lows, the highly contagious new variant of the virus has hit pilots and flight attendants, causing staff shortages and subsequent delays and cancellations.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Flightmare enters FOURTH day: 429 flights are cancelled and 161 delayed on Monday after 1,400 were axed and 5,900 delayed on Sunday causing chaos at airports after Omicron surge left airlines without enough staff

Nearly 600 flights have been delayed or cancelled on Monday across the United States as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge. Approximately 429 flights scheduled to enter, leave or fly within the country were canceled and about 161 were delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware. Among the airlines...
LIFESTYLE

