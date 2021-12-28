ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Reata between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/reta.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's NDA would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/reta or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Reata you have until February 18, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005007/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Chegg investors have until February 22, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of Class Action Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Reata Pharmaceutical, Inc. (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021. The complaint alleges Reata violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on small-molecular therapeutics.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline In Securities Class Action - RAAS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lawson (LAWS) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Lawson Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - LAWS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report and TestEquity and Gexpro Services is fair to Lawson shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Lawson shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reta#Class Action#Nda#Company#Complaint#Court#Aggre
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) For Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) - Get Athenex, Inc. Report to determine whether certain Athenex officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Athenex is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. One of the Company's main drug candidates is an oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OWLET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Owlet, Inc. - OWLT

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until January 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Astra Space, Inc. F/k/a Holicity, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ASTR, HOL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR, HOL) resulting from allegations that Astra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (HOLI) - Get Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Report. The investigation concerns whether Hollysys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Hollysys provides automation and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation To Present At The CJS Securities 22nd Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the CJS Securities 22 nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees With Contribution Of Personally Owned Shares Of Company Stock

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Frist, Jr., has contributed approximately $2.25 million of his personally owned shares of HealthStream common stock for the benefit of HealthStream employees. To accomplish this, Mr. Frist has contributed 86,494 of his shares to HealthStream, and HealthStream has approved the grant of that same number of shares under its 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan to eligible employees, as noted below. These shares will not be subject to any vesting conditions and are being issued effective immediately.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PSFE & BFT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe or FTAC securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/psfe.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 22, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report securities from March 15, 2021 through November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Camber Energy, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or "the Company") (NYSE American: CEI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Moore Kuehn Encourages NEOG, CLAQ, VRS, and HXOH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact The Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet") (OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (SBG) ("Sandbridge"). The action charges Owlet with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Owlet's materially misleading statements to the public, Owlet investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Aditxt Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ADTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) and AiPharma Global Holdings LLC is fair to Aditxt shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Aditxt shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Docusign, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 22, 2022 - DOCU

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Docusign, Inc.("Docusign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report and/or sold Desktop Metal put options between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("Faraday Future" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FFIE, FFIEW, PSAC, PSACW, PSACU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, VG, GFED, GCP, STXB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy