ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apollo Fintech Launches Ark Decentralized Cloud As Part Of Decentralized Web 3.0 Initiative

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArk Decentralized Cloud was designed not only as a framework for a truly decentralized web 3.0, but also as a core engine to allow for data-heavy NFTs, such as 8k video clips and VR experiences and an ultra-fast decentralized storage solution capable of supporting advanced applications, such as a...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tuya Smart to Showcase Industry-Leading IoT Tech at CES 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform service provider, has announced it will be returning to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show(CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 through 8, 2022. Tuya plans to showcase and launch new cutting-edge IoT products and services at CES as well as discuss new industry initiatives and partnerships that support Tuya's mission of enabling everything to be smart.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Award Winning Company Allterco Introduces Next Generation Of Smart Home Solutions With Shelly Plus Line And Announces Entering Heating Control Market

The Plus Line of Products Feature Ultra-Fast Processor and Enhanced Safety Features; The company will present their innovative solutions on CES 2022. IoT innovator Allterco, makers of the award-winning Shelly line of home automation products introduced Shelly Plus Line, the next generation of Shelly devices. Featuring an ultra-fast processor ESP32 and quicker connectivity via Bluetooth technology, in addition to the proven Wi-Fi connection, the new line also builds upon the brand’s robust integration capabilities and offers enhanced safety features to provide the ultimate experience in home automation and control. The company also announced entering a new line of business in the home automation area with the launch of their intelligent heating control device Shelly TRV. With this the company will be offering a durable product at competitive price, challenging big international brands in this market.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

AGM Group Announces Delivery Of 1,335 Units Of Crypto Mining Machines To Meten

AGM Group Holdings Inc. an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced it has delivered 1,335 units of Bitcoin mining machines to Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten”) (NASDAQ: METX). The delivery is part of a strategic partnership between...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CIE-IIITH Commences 14th Cohort Of Deep-Tech Accelerator Avishkar

Startups for Hiring solutions, Industrial manufacturing monitoring, and dispute resolution. In 5 years of Avishkar, a total of 25 startups have been accelerated in AI, NLP, IoT, CV, robotics, and other emerging technologies. Program includes Rs. 40 lakhs seed fund jointly with SucSEED Indovation VC fund. Centre for Innovation and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#The Ark#Store Data#Plan Apollo Fintech
aithority.com

SeABank Enhances Digital Banking Experiences With Google Cloud

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to enhance the service quality and customer experiences delivered on its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking platform. With Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade and cutting-edge technologies, SeABank can optimize costs, strengthen security and accelerate innovation.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Paysend, Tencent Collaborate on Cross-Border Payments

Card-to-card and international payments platform Paysend has launched a technology partnership with Tencent Holdings’ FinTech division that will let people receive money over Tencent’s WeChat service. According to a Wednesday (Dec. 29) news release, the partnership will let Paysend users make cross-border payments through licensed banks in China,...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Widewail Expands Trust Marketing Platform With Video Testimonial Generator

Invite Video™ eliminates pain points of video testimonials with quick and convenient software solution customers can complete from a smartphone. Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, introduced a new offering in its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform, Invite Video (™). Building on the company’s SMS review generation technology, Invite Video™ empowers marketing teams further by capturing video testimonials.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Fiscalnote Announces Agreement To Acquire South Korea-Based Alternative Data Solutions And Software Leader Aicel Technologies

Aicel Strengthens FiscalNote’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Offerings, Deepening Expertise in Data Ingestion, Management, and API Development for the Fintech Industry on a Global Scale. FiscalNote, a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aicel...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Legion Launches Rapid Recovery Program For Victims Of UKG Private Cloud Ransomware Attack

Legion Rapid Recovery Program is a no-cost service that helps companies quickly recover from the recent UKG Private Cloud ransomware attack. Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, announced the availability of the Legion Rapid Recovery Program, a no-cost service that helps companies quickly recover from the recent UKG Private Cloud ransomware attack. This new Program allows UKG Private Cloud customers to resume the accurate capture of employee time clocks and re-start communications with their frontline employees – within 48 hours – eliminating the need for manual timekeeping processes and enabling them to ensure their frontline employees can get paid, accurately and on time.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

C Spire Completes Another Alabama Fiber Broadband Network Acquisition

C Spire announced completion of its acquisition of Troy Cablevision, Inc., including Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc. Finalizing the agreement and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals allows C Spire to meet the growing need for broadband access and other information technology services for consumers and businesses in Alabama’s Wiregrass.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

2022 See A US$4.6 Billion Global Spend On Industrial Digital Twins

ABI Research’s 2022 Trend Report identifies the two industrial and manufacturing market trends that will deliver in 2022—and the two that won’t. In its new whitepaper, 70 Technology Trends That Will—and Will Not—Shape 2022, ABI Research analysts identify 35 trends that will shape the technology market and 35 others that, although attracting huge amounts of speculation and commentary, are less likely to move the needle over the next twelve months. “The fallout from COVID-19 prevention measures, the process of transitioning from pandemic to endemic disease, and global political tensions weigh heavily on the coming year’s fortunes. This whitepaper is a tool for our readers to help shape their understanding of the key critical trends that look set to materialize in 2022 as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19. It also highlights those much-vaunted trends that are less likely to have meaningful impact in 2022,” says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Key Digital Enhances Free KD App, Offering Zero-Programming AVoIP System Control

Key Digital enhances free KD App, offering zero-programming AVoIP system control. The addition of source control capabilities makes the free KD App a fully-rounded system controller for most AV projects, reducing cost and simplifying configuration and operation. Simple, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand end-user control is an ultimate goal of AV installations...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Saitama Ecosystem Certified Critical Issue Free And Hacker Resistant By CertiK!

Saitama, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency and community driven platforms, announced that its SaitaMask ecosystem has passed an audit and been certified by CertiK – one of the most trusted blockchain security audit firms which utilizes best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. CertiK is a decentralized proof engine that mathematically ensures that blockchain ecosystems are critical issue free and hacker resistant.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Exela Renews And Expands PCH Global Cloud Services For Leading Managed Care Corporation

Exela Technologies, Inc. announced it has expanded an existing relationship with a multinational managed care corporation. Since 2014, Exela has partnered with the enterprise and the relationship continues to grow by expanding PCH Global Cloud services for managing the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs. Exela’s relationship of over eight years has an annual contract value of over $7 million and is the foundation for add on services such as claims processing for several state Medicaid programs across the country.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Essence Group To Showcase Range Of Advanced Iot-Based Security, Remote Care And Wellness Solutions In Person At Ces 2022

IoT Solutions Provider to Demonstrate Variety of Cloud-Based Security, Healthcare and Wellbeing Solutions Leveraging Latest IoT and 5G Technology. Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions and cloud services for homes, families and businesses, today announced an extensive portfolio of connected solutions it will present at the CES 2022 in person event.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Danavation Technologies Partners With Unoretail To Install Digital Smart Labels Into Impulsora, Mexico’s Largest Distributor Of Electrical And Lighting Equipment

Partnership with Unoretail represents Danavation’s first entry into Mexico. Full installation of Digital Smart Labels™ to be completed by end of February 2022 within the first Impulsora location. Stage being set for a full 12-location roll out into a different Impulsora retail store every other month following this...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DocGo Unveils New Website; Continues to Evolve Brand Identity Amidst Rapid Growth

Leading Mobile Health Services and Medical Transportation Provider Showcases its Mission to Mobilize Healthcare. DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions , announced the launch of its new website. Designed to propel the healthcare technology company into its next phase of brand identity and growth, the dynamic site embodies DocGo’s mission to reinvent healthcare thought mobile medical solutions and a relentless dedication to customer success.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy