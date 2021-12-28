CyCognito And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Attack Surface Management And Protection Solutions To The Public Sector

Development in the enterprise has been shifting toward microservices-based applications for a while now. Time has been spent developing and testing these applications at smaller scales ready for proof of concept deployments, with business critical applications now ready for production deployments. From an infrastructure perspective, we have advanced from the initial curiosity and learning phases into small-scale training laboratories or non-critical production deployments. There is an increasing interest in solutions that can bridge the gap between user expectations and the operational reality of Kubernetes in action.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO