CyCognito And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Attack Surface Management And Protection Solutions To The Public Sector

By AIT News Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCyCognito’s Industry-Leading Platform to Eliminate Critical Cyber Risks Now Available Through Carahsoft Federal, State, Local Government and Educational Contract Vehicles. CyCognito, the leader in external attack surface management and protection, announced a strategic go-to-market alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve...

IN THIS ARTICLE
