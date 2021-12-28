ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLUETTI Unveils World's First Sodium-ion Solar Generator

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodium-ion batteries have become a cynosure as an alternative to their lithium-ion counterparts in many industries due to their high abundance and low costs. Chemical batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, offer an optimum solution for the green energy transition. However, the long-term use of rare and expensive lithium has slowed down the energy shift across the world. That's to say, the changeover to sodium-ion batteries will sustain the future power supply even accelerate the course of carbon neutrality.

BLUETTI is the leading world manufacturer of solar energy facilities including solar generators, photovoltaic panels and peripherals. Its energetic residential power stations launched in the past two years— AC200P, EP500 and AC300 have stood out from the promising solar solution market. Now it ventures to integrate the innovative sodium-ion battery technology into its upcoming solar products.

Recently BLUETTI has announced the world's first sodium-ion solar generator— NA300 and its compatible battery module— B480 on its social media.

It is said that the NA300 seamlessly inherits all the style and appearance settings of its predecessor—EP500 Pro, especially four 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port driven by the built-in 3,000W pure sine wave inverter. Besides, NA300 may be cited as the fastest charging solar generator since it can be recharged to 80% in 30 minutes by 6,000W swift AC + PV dual charging. (3,000W Max. for both AC and PV)

However, NA300 delivers a 3,000Wh capacity, less than EP500 Pro in the same size due to technical limitations. Favorably, it supports up to two B480 battery modules (4,800Wh each) for a whopping 12,600Wh capacity, and the unit, recharged by solar panels, can serve a family's electricity needs for several days or even a week during grid failures or natural disasters.

Additionally, NA300 also offers connection with another NA300 by a fusion box (Output voltage and power double to 240V and 6000W, respectively), IoT App remote control, and other EP500 Pro's merits.

BLUETTI's first-generation sodium-ion battery excels in thermal stability, fast-charging capacity, low-temperature performance, and integration efficiency, despite slightly lower energy density than its LiFePO4 ones. It can charge to 80% SOC in less than 30 minutes at room temperature. Besides, in a low-temperature environment of -20°C (-4℉), it still has an over 85% capacity retention rate and over 80% system integration efficiency. Therefore, NA300 & B480 are perfect for winter or regions with shallow temperatures.

Apart from the debut NA300 makes at CES 2022, BLUETTI is also expected to take the wraps off a range of new products in front of global audiences, demonstrating their state-of-the-art technology and alternative power solutions towards sustainable future. Stay tuned and get more information on www.bluettipower.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluetti-unveils-worlds-first-sodium-ion-solar-generator-301450672.html

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

