MARA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.) Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.) ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between October 13, 2020, and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mara.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's joint venture with Beowulf Energy LLC, as it related to a series of agreements with multiple parties to design and build a data center in Hardin, Montana, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (2) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mara or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Marathon you have until February 15, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005003/en/

#Marathon Patent Group#Investors#Class Action#The Company#The Exchange Act#Company#Beowulf Energy Llc#The Beowulf Joint Venture#Complaint
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 15, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
MONTANA STATE
