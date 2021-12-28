C Spire Completes Another Alabama Fiber Broadband Network Acquisition

TROY, Ala., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire today announced completion of its acquisition of Troy Cablevision, Inc., including Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc.

Finalizing the agreement and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals allows C Spire to meet the growing need for broadband access and other information technology services for consumers and businesses in Alabama's Wiregrass.

"We've made it a major priority to invest in and expand fiber-based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, and we're pleased to be providing these services in the Wiregrass," C Spire CEO Hu Meena said. "Our commitment to local customers remains, and we intend to offer the same level of hometown service Troy Cablevision has been known to provide.

"I am thrilled to welcome our Troy Cablevision and Union Springs Telephone Company associates to C Spire." Meena added, "I know we all share the simple goal of working together and serving our customers and our local community."

Founded in 1985, Troy Cablevision, Inc. provided cable TV, internet, fiber broadband, and other services to business and residential customers in Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw, and Dale counties. The company is headquartered in Troy and operates regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.

C Spire announced earlier this year plans to invest $500 million over the next three years to accelerate the deployment of fiber broadband internet in markets across Alabama. C Spire has constructed and is offering fiber services in thirteen markets currently in Alabama.

About C Spire C Spire is a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber broadband and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud, and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

