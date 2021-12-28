ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Long Does a Weed Hangover Stay?

 1 day ago

The duration of a weed hangover varies, based on the person, the way they consume the...

thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
arcamax.com

Marijuana Manipulates Your Immune System — What Does This Mean?

The cannabinoids in marijuana are immune-modulators, which means that they can manipulate our immune systems. So, what does that mean?. Cannabis is a multipurpose plant. Depending on our moods, method, strain, and more, the plant can have different effects. The compounds in cannabis, called cannabinoids, are known as immune-modulators. This refers to them having some kind of influence on our immune system, thus producing a wide variety of effects.
Benzinga

Why Some People Don't Get High The First Time They Smoke Weed

People need to be exposed to the drug repeatedly until their body understands what it’s supposed to feel. Experts call this a “sensitization period.”. The first time people smoke weed is always a weird experience. While some might get paranoid, giggly or immediately stoned, there’s a large group of people who smoke weed and then feel… nothing. Despite what we know of marijuana tolerance — the more you’re exposed to cannabis the less it affects you — this phenomenon of not feeling anything the first few times you toke affects more people than you might imagine.
GovExec.com

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Everyday?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
thefreshtoast.com

Want More From Your Marijuana High? Try This

The more you use marijuana, the more likely it is for the herb to become less effective. Here are some tips on getting a little more buzz out of your highs. After consuming marijuana for years, it’s tough to find novelty with the drug. This isn’t a bad thing; as people grow up with cannabis, they develop their healthy routines and find their groove with the substance. Still, sometimes people want new things and a tolerance break, while helpful, is not your only option.
Benzinga

Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma

A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
Mic

This is what happens to your body and mind when you quit weed

Liz Benton recently quit weed after smoking it at least once a day for seven years — and the first week was especially brutal. Within two days of quitting, she experienced a panic attack. She struggled to fall asleep, and when she did, she’d have horrifying nightmares, or wake up in the middle of the night, drenched in sweat.
Knowridge Science Report

How long can COVID-19 antibodies stay in your body?

In a recent study published in Nature Microbiology, researchers looked at the antibodies of 38 patients and healthcare workers in St Thomas’ Hospital who were infected within the first wave of COVID-19, before they were vaccinated. Despite an initial decline in antibody levels just after infection, they found that...
thejointblog.com

Guide to CBD Edibles: CBD Gummies Safety, Side Effects, Dosage, & Effectiveness

Guide to CBD Edibles: CBD Gummies Safety, Side Effects, Dosage, & Effectiveness. CBD gummies are a great way to take CBD, as they are easy to consume and provide long-lasting effects. However, it is important to be aware of the safety and side effects of CBD edibles before you start taking them. In this article, we will discuss the dosage and effectiveness of CBD gummies, as well as their safety and side effects.
thefreshtoast.com

70% Of Cannabis Consumers Plan To Use More Weed During Holiday Season

Cannabis is apparently helping people get through prickly discussions around politics, and easing stress around anti-vaccine family members this season. The holiday season is a joyful time for many people. However, it can bring some unwelcome guests such as stress and depression, which often kick off a vicious cycle where stress is compensated by overeating and drinking, resulting in weight gain and another inevitable round of stress.
