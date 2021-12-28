ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everything to know about Matt Nagy's impending firing, coaching search and potential changes within Bears front office

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjrM0_0dXW7bLA00

The Chicago Bears are nearing the end of what’s been a tumultuous 2021 season. But things are about to get interesting heading into an offseason of change.

Following an embarrassing season, where Chicago will finish with a losing record following back-to-back .500 seasons, it sounds like change is finally on the way. Bears head coach Matt Nagy is expected to be fired at season’s end, which is just one of other potential changes within the organization this offseason.

We’re breaking down everything you need to know about Nagy’s impending firing and the potential changes coming at Halas Hall.

Why hasn't Matt Nagy been fired yet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtZ5B_0dXW7bLA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

That’s a great question. Incompetence? Misguided pride? Something along those lines, I’m sure.

The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason before, which is something they’re dead-set on sticking with this season. And it really shouldn’t come as a surprise. If Marc Trestman can make it to the end of the season, surely Nagy can, too.

At this point, the expectation is Nagy will be fired at season’s end. And that’s the most important thing. Even NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Nagy’s future is “in doubt,” although he also indicated that nothing was set in stone yet. Although it’s difficult to believe there’s anything Nagy could do to possibly salvage his job at this point.

But there is an important argument for why the Bears should fire Nagy before the end of the regular season, which has to do with a new rule about getting a head start on a coaching search.

What are the details of new rule that allows Bears to get jump-start on new coaching search?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6TIQ_0dXW7bLA00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL agreed on a trial run for a new rule that allows teams to begin interviewing coaching candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season — and it starts today!

Obviously, it applies to teams who have already fired their head coaches. In this case, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. But it also includes teams that have informed the current head coach that they will be let go at season’s end.

So while Nagy is operating under the assumption that he’ll finish out the final two games of the season, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t already been told he’s gone.

Any interviews conducted during Weeks 17 and 18 must be virtual and are limited to two hours. It serves more as an introductory meeting before a team could decide if they’d like to proceed with a more formal, in-person meeting at season’s end.

Who would be conducting the interviews?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHdoi_0dXW7bLA00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

That’s a great question and potentially why the Bears are choosing not to fire Nagy right now and get a jump-start on a new coaching search.

If Chicago intends to keep Ryan Pace as general manager, it would make sense to fire Nagy now and begin interviewing prospective coaching candidates. Pace would get his third shot at a head coach after Nagy and John Fox.

But if the Bears decide to move on from Pace as GM, it wouldn’t make sense to start interviewing head coaches without a GM in place.

Because if it’s not Pace interviewing coaching candidates, then who?

George McCaskey? Ted Phillips? Ernie Accorsi? Eek!

Who are some potential coaching candidates to replace Nagy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOJmd_0dXW7bLA00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While there aren’t any big-name candidates entering this coaching cycle, there are certainly some intriguing options for the Bears to replace Nagy. They could target those offensive guys like New England’s Josh McDaniels, Buffalo’s Brian Daboll or Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy. Or could go defense with Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles or Indianapolis’ Matt Eberflus. They could even target a familiar face for quarterback Justin Fields in Ohio State’s Ryan Day.

Here’s a deeper dive into our list of potential coaching candidates:

List

Where does GM Ryan Pace stand in all of this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKldN_0dXW7bLA00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As I mentioned before, Pace’s future is certainly in question at this point. There have been reports of the Bears doing homework on potential GM replacements and Pace’s job isn’t a sure thing heading into 2022.

But he’s also not quite on the hot seat that Nagy is at this point, as Rapoport indicated he hasn’t heard that Pace’s job is in jeopardy at this point.

While Nagy has gotten most of the heat this season, Pace has played a huge role in the failure of this franchise over the last few years. Whether it’s mortgaging draft capital, failed free-agent signings/trades or failing to address important positions of need, like cornerback and offensive line.

There was once a belief that Pace and Nagy were considered to be a packaged deal. If one went, so did the other. We’ll see if that pans out.

Whether the Bears decide to part ways with Pace or find him a new role within the organization remains to be seen. But it’s certainly something worth monitoring approaching the end of the season.

Who could replace Pace?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSOsk_0dXW7bLA00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bears do ultimately decide to move on from Pace as GM, there are a number of potential candidates they could take a look at, be it someone like Pittsburgh’s Omar Khan, Kansas City’s Mike Borgonzi, Indianapolis’ Ed Dodds or even Chicago’s very own Champ Kelly.

Here’s a deeper dive into our list of potential GM candidates:

List

Could there be other changes coming?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVgg1_0dXW7bLA00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The focus has been on Nagy’s impending firing and when it might all go down. But there have also been reports that there could be bigger changes coming within the Bears’ front office.

It sounds like Chicago might be considering restructuring the front office where things stand. So even if Pace is out as GM, they could find a new role for him, given George McCaskey’s fondness for him.

But there’s also been talks about President/CEO Ted Phillips stepping back from football operations and bringing in a “football guy (or girl)” to run the show. That would allow Phillips, who we’ve been told hasn’t meddled in the football side of things, to focus on the financials, primarily the development of a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Whether that winds up happening, we’ll have to wait and see. After all, it does sound a little too logical for this organization.

When will all of this go down?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsOe2_0dXW7bLA00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Given the Bears refuse to fire a head coach midseason and other potential moves that could be on the way, it sounds like everyone should circle Jan. 10, 2022 on their calendars. It’s sure to be an intriguing day at Halas Hall that sets the stage for a busy offseason.

List

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
FanSided

New report on Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy is absolutely terrifying

The Chicago Bears enter Week 17 with a record of 5-10 and a future that should include plenty of change — or so we think. This is now year number four in the Matt Nagy experiment. At first, it was cute. It was actually rather positive. Nagy came in and breathed some fresh air into the room, and Bears fans appreciated the energy and positivity.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: A very big day coming at Halas Hall

For the moment, the Chicago Bears could enjoy a rarely-seen win. Veteran quarterback Nick Foles took the start for Chicago against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and led an improbable, late, game-winning drive. With the Bears down by seven, Foles swiftly led the Bears offense down the field and...
NFL
ESPN

NFL head coach firings, hirings and openings: Latest news, rumors and interview candidates on Jaguars and Raiders jobs

There are two weeks of regular-season football left in the NFL and the debate about which head-coaching jobs are in jeopardy come the offseason is heating up. With the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after less than one season, we know they are going to be on the hunt for a permanent option, and they've already started requesting interviews with candidates. Same with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have interim coach Rich Bisaccia in place after Jon Gruden's resignation in October. The seats are also quite hot in Minnesota and Chicago. It is not unreasonable to think those teams might also have a new coach come the 2022 season. More on that below.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears coach Matt Nagy offers update on job status

The Chicago Bears have been widely expected to make a coaching change at some point before or immediately after the end of the 2021 season, but even with the window now open for teams to interview candidates, Matt Nagy remains in charge in Chicago. Nagy led the Bears to a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Matt Nagy is already assuming he’s a goner after 2021

The Chicago Bears have had a season to forget in 2021, with rumors constantly swirling regarding the Matt Nagy’s status as the team’s head coach. With each passing loss Nagy looks more likely to be fired at the season’s end, and his latest comments suggest that even he is less than optimistic about his long-term future with the Bears. Per Ari Meirov, Nagy suggested that he’s coaching under the assumption he will see out the 2021 season, but stopped short of mentioning anything about 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matt Nagy’s Latest Admission

With two weeks left in the regular season, a handful of teams are starting to take hard looks at whether or not their head coaches will be back in 2022. Among the organizations potentially thinking about a change are the Chicago Bears with Matt Nagy. To raise the stakes this...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Why Matt Nagy is still here

It’s another Monday and Matt Nagy is still the head coach of the Chicago Bears, despite a new rule that would have allowed the Bears to start interviewing head coaching candidates this week. And that’s where we’ll kick off this week’s 10 Bears Things:. 1. It...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears HC Matt Nagy shows why he's a class act in tribute to Jeff Dickerson

Say what you will about Matt Nagy as the Bears’ head coach. But he’s proved numerous times that he’s a class act and a great person. He showed that once again on Wednesday when he opened his press conference by offering his thoughts and prayers to Jeff Dickerson’s family and friends. Dickerson, who covered the Bears for ESPN for the last two decades, succumbed to colon cancer Tuesday at the age of 44.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Nagy working as though he will coach Bears' final two games

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been in the hot seat for pretty much the entire 2021 season and was presumably going to get the boot now that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention. After Sunday's surprising win over the Seattle Seahawks, some are wondering if the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy Assumes He's Finishing Season as Bears Head Coach

Nagy assumes he's finishing season with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite serious speculation that Matt Nagy may have been fired on Monday following the Bears’ 25-24 win over the Seahawks, he remains the team’s head coach. Furthermore, Nagy said he’s operating under the assumption that he will finish the season leading the Bears.
NFL
FanSided

Have Chicago Bears really not decided on Matt Nagy?

Over the past couple of weeks, it feels as though Matt Nagy and the rest of the city of Chicago are resigned to the fact that after this season Nagy will be let go. Of course, this is just an assumption, as the team has not made any moves yet. In the past, the Chicago Bears never operated in a manner that led to an in-season firing.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arguments on Matt Nagy's Side

If Bears ownership has indeed decided to wait until after the season to inform coach Matt Nagy of his fate, then it can be assumed there at least is a tiny chance he could save his job. It would take some persuading and a three-game winning streak to finish the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy