Between the constant food prep, kids traipsing in and out, and my cats wreaking havoc, I can't seem to keep my kitchen floor looking clean for long. It seems like minutes after I mop in there, the floor is dirty again. And the high-traffic hardwood areas in the living and dining room are even worse! I'm a cleaning fanatic with a packed schedule, so when I see dirty splatters on the floor just days after carving out time for a thorough mopping, I just feel so deflated.

