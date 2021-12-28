Detroit Lions gain salary cap space by reworking OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract
The Detroit Lions now have some extra cap space with which to work thanks to some creative bookkeeping. They’ve converted $1.335...detroitsportsnation.com
The Detroit Lions now have some extra cap space with which to work thanks to some creative bookkeeping. They’ve converted $1.335...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0