ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions gain salary cap space by reworking OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Lions now have some extra cap space with which to work thanks to some creative bookkeeping. They’ve converted $1.335...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lions Announce New Decision On QB Jared Goff

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had to start Tim Boyle at quarterback. That’s because Jared Goff recently tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately for the Lions, Goff’s absence wasn’t an extended one. On Monday, the team announced that he has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goff...
NFL
MLive.com

Matthew Stafford out, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes in for Detroit Lions in one of the biggest Michigan sports stories of 2021

ALLEN PARK -- Just 23 days into the year, at precisely 6:09 p.m., the earth shook in Lions Nation. Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback in the modern history of the franchise, a former No. 1 overall pick who won more games in this town than any other signal-caller -- and, yes, lost more games than anyone else too -- had requested a trade out of Detroit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salary Cap#Gm#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ol
FanSided

Lions could potentially make shocking QB decision for 2022

Most fans expected the Detroit Lions to draft a quarterback this offseason but head coach Dan Campbell might have other plans. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. The main commodity of the trade for Detroit was the draft capital that will be used to rebuild a (possibly intentionally) depleted roster.
NFL
AllLions

Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Opponents Revealed

The Detroit Lions now know who they will face when they take the field in 2022. It was predetermined in the NFL schedule that the NFC North would face all of the teams in the AFC and NFC East next season. Following the loss to the Falcons, Detroit will now...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Why Jared Goff Could Be Detroit Lions' Quarterback of the Future

Quarterback Jared Goff could be part of the Detroit Lions' long-term future. When general manager Brad Holmes traded for the 27-year-old quarterback, many felt the tenure would be short. Goff was described as a "bridge" quarterback, simply keeping the seat warm until Detroit's front office found his replacement in the draft.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions rookie tabbed for PED testing

Following his big game a week ago, Detroit Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown was brought in for random PED testing and now it’s happening to one of his fellow rookies. According to Lions rookie DL Alim McNeill, he too is now being randomly tested for PEDs. McNeill has two sacks in his last three games.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell has interesting response to question about Jared Goff being Lions long-term QB

When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff as part of a trade for Matthew Stafford, most believed he would be a stop-gap until the Lions found their quarterback of the future. On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined Jim Costa on 97.1 the Ticket and when Costa asked him if he thinks Goff can be a long-term part of the Lions’ future, Campbell had an interesting answer.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Worst head coaches in Detroit Lions history

No. 5 – Steve Mariucci (2003-2005) -Mariucci managed to win double-digit games with the 49ers on four separate occasions but he never had more than six wins with the Lions. No. 4 – Matt Patricia (2018-2020) Record: 13-29-1 (.314) Playoff appearances: None. -The “defensive guru” led the Lions...
NFL
TalkOfFameNetwork

The Green Bay Packers are still the team to beat in the NFL -- but the Dallas Cowboys are closing fast

16. Miami. The only team hotter in the NFL right now than the Dolphins are the Chiefs. Kansas City has won eight in a row and Miami’s winning streak stands at seven. That’s allowed the Dolphins to overcome a 1-7 start and thrust them into playoff contention at 8-7. If Miami reaches the playoffs, the Dolphins will have earned it. They face AFC South leader Tennessee and long-time AFC East nemesis New England in their final two games. Last week: 18.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions add 2 more players to COVID-19 list

On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that QB Jared Goff has been cleared from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Unfortunately, Campbell also announced that both Josh Reynolds and Steven Montez have tested positive for COVID-19. Dan Campbell announces Josh Reynolds and Steven Montez have tested positive for COVID-19. #OnePride.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff discusses injury

Earlier, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff was not participating during the portion of practice open to the media. Following practice, Goff spoke to reporters and revealed that he is still dealing with the knee injury he suffered against the Cardinals. It sounds like Goff...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy