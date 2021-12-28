ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Will Undergo Knee Surgery Following Chelsea's ACL Decision

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo knee surgery this week which will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old injured his anterior cruciate ligament in November against Juventus in the Champions League.

A decision was made by Chelsea to delay putting him under the knife straight away to allow the defender's injury to naturally heal until the New Year. Then Chelsea would make a final decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYSsY_0dXW70xe00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite light running sessions at Cobham in recent weeks, Chilwell had another scan on Monday after leaving self-isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19, and the scans confirmed surgery will be required.

As per Adam Newson, Chilwell will undergo surgery in the coming days.

It's a massive setback for the England international who had won his place back in the side and was in hot form.

“There is never a good moment for big injuries and injuries in general," said Tuchel back in November, as quoted by football.london.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2Fht_0dXW70xe00
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"This, for him personally, is a very bad moment because he was so involved, so good and so full of confidence with a huge part in our performances and victories. It is a shame, we are very sad."

Chelsea will now need to rely on Marcos Alonso as the only recognised left wing-back. Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic can all be deployed there if required.

Ian Maatsen and Emerson Palmieri are both out on loan and a decision will be made soon over whether or not either will be recalled to cope with Chilwell's absence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYXZQ_0dXW70xe00
IMAGO

Lucas Digne is expected to leave Everton in January and is a possible loan target for the Blues.

Chilwell is not expected to return until next season, with it believed he will make it back in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next winter.

Tribal Football

Chelsea put Emerson and Maatsen on notice after Chilwell decision

Chelsea are weighing up recalling players from their loans to cover the absence of knee injury victim Ben Chilwell. After some light jogging, Chelsea have been advised that the left-back goes under the knife in a bid to speed up his recovery. Chilwell is now expected to miss the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku returns to the fore at perfect moment to reignite Chelsea’s title charge

Much of the discussion around Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has been about how he fits in a rigid system. After inspiring a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, the question to ask was whether he needs to.He is an out-and-out striker by the modern definition, but Lukaku’s qualities lie beyond the traditional expectations of a marksman. His awareness of space and those around him, coupled with a sharp tactical mind are qualities that confirmed to Thomas Tuchel, and thus also Chelsea’s power brokers, that handing over £97.5million to Inter Milan for his signature was worth it.Four months in, with 12...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

