Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Will Undergo Knee Surgery Following Chelsea's ACL Decision

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo knee surgery this week which will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old injured his anterior cruciate ligament in November against Juventus in the Champions League.

A decision was made by Chelsea to delay putting him under the knife straight away to allow the defender's injury to naturally heal until the New Year. Then Chelsea would make a final decision.

Despite light running sessions at Cobham in recent weeks, Chilwell had another scan on Monday after leaving self-isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19, and the scans confirmed surgery will be required.

As per Adam Newson, Chilwell will undergo surgery in the coming days.

It's a massive setback for the England international who had won his place back in the side and was in hot form.

“There is never a good moment for big injuries and injuries in general," said Tuchel back in November, as quoted by football.london.

"This, for him personally, is a very bad moment because he was so involved, so good and so full of confidence with a huge part in our performances and victories. It is a shame, we are very sad."

Chelsea will now need to rely on Marcos Alonso as the only recognised left wing-back. Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic can all be deployed there if required.

Ian Maatsen and Emerson Palmieri are both out on loan and a decision will be made soon over whether or not either will be recalled to cope with Chilwell's absence.

Lucas Digne is expected to leave Everton in January and is a possible loan target for the Blues.

Chilwell is not expected to return until next season, with it believed he will make it back in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next winter.

