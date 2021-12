When one thinks of online games, they typically think of competitive games, but co-op games also exist, and they are the perfect titles to play with friends and family that aren't interested in competition. This is why we here at AP have compiled the best co-op games currently available on Android, a perfect roundup for all of you searching out titles to play with your partner. Best of all, this is a constantly-updated list, now even larger thanks to two new games added in the latest update (changelog below). So if you've been on the hunt for some awesome co-op titles to play with your friends or significant other, then today's co-op roundup is for you.

