2022 Toyota Supra, Subaru STI E-RA, new Batmobile: Today's Car News

If there's a hero-to-zero-to-hero story of the modern automotive world, it has to be that of Toyota. Once the pioneers that brought us the 2000GT, AE86, Supra, and the MR2, the brand became an insipid manufacturer of the Prius and other automotive appliances that put you to sleep quicker than a shot of NyQuil. But after Akio Toyoda apologized to the world for producing boring cars, the brand has turned itself around. Not only have we seen the revival of the Supra, two generations of the Toyota 86, and a Corolla that looks good and drives even better, but we're even on the verge of getting a hot hatch in the new GR Corolla. But there's one modern revival fans have been clamoring for that has yet to come to fruition. Toyota still doesn't have a modern successor to the famous MR2. That could all change as a report from Japan's Best Car Web suggests Toyota is enlisting the help of Suzuki and Daihatsu to build a mid-engined sports car.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO