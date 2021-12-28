ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Toyota Supra, Subaru STI E-RA, new Batmobile: Today's Car News

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new model year sees a special-edition Toyota Supra exclusive to North America. Called the Supra A91-CF Edition, just 600 are available and each of them will feature a fully functional aero kit made from carbon fiber. Subaru has teased a concept car set for a reveal...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
GTNationEd

Did Toyota Just Reveal The New MR2 Sports Car?

Only moments ago, Toyota revealed 15 new EV concept cars that will soon be looking to go into production to fulfil the company’s all-electric future. Not only has the Japanese manufacturer shown us a potential replacement to the coveted FJ Cruiser and even the next generation of LFA, but looking closely at the press photos, we’ve noticed something even more special: a possible new MR2.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Subaru Solterra

The Japanese brands tend to take a more cautious approach to new technologies than their European counterparts, and this explains why the likes of Mazda, Toyota, and Subaru have taken their time to reveal fully electric models. For Subaru, this landmark expansion begins with the fully electric Solterra SUV. With rugged looks for an EV, Subaru's well-known symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, and a platform jointly developed with Toyota, the Solterra must convince Subaru loyalists that the brand's traditional qualities can live on without a Boxer combustion engine under the hood. Let's find out if the Solterra can do just that.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota And Lexus Preview 15 Electric Vehicles, Including Sports Cars

We didn't have many expectations in terms of product reveals from Toyota's conference regarding its future battery strategy, but boy, were we wrong. Head honcho Akio Toyoda took the stage to preview no fewer than 15 EVs spanning across most segments of the market, including sports cars wearing both Toyota and Lexus badges. Oh, is that blue SUV in the top-left corner an FJ Cruiser replacement? Yes, it is.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota To Revive MR2 With Help From Suzuki

If there's a hero-to-zero-to-hero story of the modern automotive world, it has to be that of Toyota. Once the pioneers that brought us the 2000GT, AE86, Supra, and the MR2, the brand became an insipid manufacturer of the Prius and other automotive appliances that put you to sleep quicker than a shot of NyQuil. But after Akio Toyoda apologized to the world for producing boring cars, the brand has turned itself around. Not only have we seen the revival of the Supra, two generations of the Toyota 86, and a Corolla that looks good and drives even better, but we're even on the verge of getting a hot hatch in the new GR Corolla. But there's one modern revival fans have been clamoring for that has yet to come to fruition. Toyota still doesn't have a modern successor to the famous MR2. That could all change as a report from Japan's Best Car Web suggests Toyota is enlisting the help of Suzuki and Daihatsu to build a mid-engined sports car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Arrives With Multiple Cool Flavors

It doesn't include the Gazoo Racing model we were waiting for, but Toyota has released new information for the 2022 Corolla family. This includes the 2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, and the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. None of the three cars has any major changes, so this can best be described as a mid-year update.
BUYING CARS
#Car News#Sti#Toyota Supra#Vehicles#Motor Authority#A91 Cf Edition Subaru#Volkswagen#Adx#Acura#Ev#Infiniti#Nissan#Honda#Mercedes Benz Sl Gullwing#Lfp
KSNT News

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
techeblog.com

Crazy Veilside Toyota Supra Set to Make Official Debut at 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

If you’ve never heard of Veilside, they’re basically a tuning shop based in Japan near the Tsukuba Circuit race course, first established in 1990. After taking home the Grand Prize in the Tuned Car category at the 1991 Tokyo Auto Salon, the rest is history. They are set to debut a crazy body kit for the Toyota GR Supra at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, and a few pictures were leaked ahead of the event. Read more for an up-close look.
CARS
MotorAuthority

These are the 10 most powerful cars in production right now

It wasn't long ago that only the most exotic of supercars had north of 500 hp, but today you can get more than double that in family crossovers and sedans. Yes, the performance scene has changed a lot, with high horsepower having been democratized thanks to recent leaps in electric vehicle technology, but also tire technology and traction and stability control systems that allow us to make greater use of the available power.
CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Subaru WRX Preview

The 2022 Subaru WRX goes on sale early next year. The 2022 Subaru WRX promises even better performance from the original rally-inspired compact. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru WRX? What does it compare to?. The redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX is a performance four-door sedan inspired by rally...
CARS
Green Car Reports

LFP Model 3 charging, Ioniq 5 finalist, EV for Uber: Today’s Car News

Some Tesla Model 3 owners are encouraged to charge to 100%. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 wows us as a finalist. And Arrival’s EV for Uber aims to be the taxi of the future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Tesla is now delivering some Model 3 vehicles...
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota GR-Branded Concept Could Become The MR2 Of The Electric Era

One of the most interesting concept cars unveiled today by Toyota and Lexus is this yet-unnamed sportscar bearing the GR emblems. The two-seater will likely evolve into a production car in the coming years, making the case for an MR2 successor with a focus on driving dynamics. The first fully...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai EV future, Flying Mustang, 10 most powerful cars: Car News Headlines

Like most of its peers, Hyundai Motor Group is preparing for a future without the internal-combustion engine. Reports out of Korea claim the automaker has already closed the engine development center at its main R&D hub, with staff transferred to electric motor, battery and semiconductor departments. The famous Flying Mustang...
CARS

