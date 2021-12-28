ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Child support worker arrested for allegedly taking bribes

 1 day ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Investigators are probing whether a Milwaukee County child support worker cleared dozens of liens for unpaid support in exchange for bribes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the worker was arrested in September at the county courthouse. An investigation is ongoing and prosecutors say they don’t expect to file charges until sometime next year.

According to court documents, the worker’s duties included negotiating lien payments with parents who owed support and to release liens when payments were made. The worker told investigators she took $50 payments to clear liens, with the money often coming from two towing companies that couldn’t destroy or sell vehicles with active child support liens. Records show she twice released liens against her son as well.

New Mexico advocates renew push for juvenile justice bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It seemed likely that Michael Brown, 44, would die in prison. He was tried as an adult in 1995 and convicted by a jury on first-degree murder and other charges in the stabbing death of his grandparents. He was 16 but sentenced as a violent youthful offender to life plus 41 years, ensuring he would spend at least 71 years in prison.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
