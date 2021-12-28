ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Synchronous Motors vs Induction Motors

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile induction motors are found in water pumps, various kitchen appliances, air conditioners, automobiles, industrial machinery such as compressors, and others, synchronous motors are used in applications requiring constant and precise speed. There are also different types of synchronous motors. Both motors are prominent in the construction industry for...

The Associated Press

Meet the World’s First Mass-Produced Automotive Grade MEMS Solid-State LiDAR at CES 2022

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021-- RoboSense LiDAR, the leading smart LiDAR sensor provider, announced it will be exhibiting its latest cutting-edge LiDAR solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5 - 8 , 2022, starring RS-LiDAR M1 (M1), the world’s first mass-produced automotive grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR. M1 will be joined at the stand by RS-Helios, the newest-generation bespoke LiDAR. RoboSense invites CES 2022 attendees to the West Hall, Tech East, Booth #6861, in Las Vegas, USA.
ELECTRONICS
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Lady M sold

The 40 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Lady M listed for sale by West Nautical, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Matt Palmer of Sunseeker France. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2018 as a Sunseeker 131 model. She comfortably accommodates 10 guests across five cabins. The full beam master suite is forward on the main deck and benefits from near floor to ceiling windows. On the lower deck are two generous VIP doubles and two twins that convert into doubles, all with full en suite bathroom facilities. She also sleeps eight crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Mustang Buried in Garage for Almost 30 Years!

How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.
CARS
Motorious

Exploring A Mysteriously Abandoned Restoration Shop

This forgotten shop has finally been rediscovered and is being cleaned out for all of its fantastic parts. Vintage Duesenberg and Auburn vehicles are America's most popular classic cars for any collectors looking to get their hands on some new automobiles. However, these cars have not been produced in half a century and as such finding a clean example of these cars is almost impossible. So the obvious answer is to restore these scarce and difficult-to-find vehicles with help from a trusted builder or restorer. This was essentially what this particular shop was all about in its prime as it sports a ton of Duesenberg and Auburn parts and other classic vehicles. Unfortunately, this shop has been abandoned for quite some time and is now in the hands of a new owner who plans for the property.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Perusing eBay like we do all the time, you can run into some interesting listings like this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS. With a current bid of $17,300 at the time this article was written, you might think it could be a good deal. After all, this thing has a 396 paired up with a Muncie M22 4-speed and a 12-bolt rear. But not everyone is going to agree if this is something you should snatch up or if you should keep fishing.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Analysts warn of possible used car price plunge in late 2022

A new report from Automotive News suggests that the current used vehicle price boom will die in late 2022 and early 2023. Using data and analysis from consulting firm KPMG, it’s predicted that average used car prices will fall about 20-30% in a return to a normal relationship to new car prices. Of course, this is contingent on vehicle supply, of which KPMG believes will reach equilibrium around October 2022 and into 2023.
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Motorious

PHS Documented Low Mileage 1964 Pontiac GTO Can Headline Your Collection

This is a stunning example. The 1964 Pontiac GTO was a wild car in its own right compared to some of the popular models in the GTO timeline. While regulations, "gentlemen agreements," and public unrest threatened to push the American sports car out of the picture, a special few remained strong within the automotive industry. This rebellious instinct brought forth the need for a smaller car with a bigger engine. That would defy all those who wished to kill that truly American spirit of going fast and looking good doing it. Of course, there was but one company to accomplish this task Pontiac and, after a lot of hard work and countless hours of designing, the first American muscle car was born.
BUYING CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Barely-Driven Vintage Buick Sells for an Insane Price

“Used car. Only driven by a little old lady to church on Sundays.” Unscrupulous salesmen have used this line to lure in unsuspecting buyers for generations. I doubt that it’s likely ever been true, but there are great, low-mileage used cars available. You’re just going to have to pay a fortune for them. For instance, a 34-year-old Buick muscle car with less than 800 miles on the odometer sold at auction Monday for $236,000.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS

