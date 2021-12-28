Synchronous Motors vs Induction Motors

This forgotten shop has finally been rediscovered and is being cleaned out for all of its fantastic parts. Vintage Duesenberg and Auburn vehicles are America's most popular classic cars for any collectors looking to get their hands on some new automobiles. However, these cars have not been produced in half a century and as such finding a clean example of these cars is almost impossible. So the obvious answer is to restore these scarce and difficult-to-find vehicles with help from a trusted builder or restorer. This was essentially what this particular shop was all about in its prime as it sports a ton of Duesenberg and Auburn parts and other classic vehicles. Unfortunately, this shop has been abandoned for quite some time and is now in the hands of a new owner who plans for the property.

BUYING CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO