ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Caring and Storing Your Precious Jewelry With the Help of Technology

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the most recent data, 1% of the world's diamonds are still obtained from war zones. Furthermore, many pieces of jewellery have negative consequences on the environment and climate change. In addition to seeking for beauty and quality, keeping sellers accountable for supplying responsibly made rings, necklaces, bracelets, and the...

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
theknot.com

This Is the Average Engagement Ring Carat Size Right Now

While you might not know exactly how much your engagement ring costs, you're probably well aware of its carat size. And if you're curious about how yours compares to the average engagement ring size in the United States, we have the answer. The Knot 2021 Jewelry and Engagement Study surveyed over 5,000 recently engaged or married couples across the country to identify the top proposal trends—and the results might surprise you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
Tech Times

Engagement Rings: Two Diamond Alternatives

The diamond is the strongest mineral on Earth, and has come to symbolize the enduring love between two people. This precious gemstone is prized for its beauty and is the most popular choice of stone when it comes to engagement rings. However, this classic stone does come at a higher...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Precious Metals#Diamonds#Gia
Photo & Video Tuts+

Best Themes for Your Shopify Jewelry Store in 2022

Gone are the days when the only option to purchse jewelry was to walk into a brick-and-mortar store. With the expansion of eCommerce options, now everyone can buy jewelry using their electronic devices, without leaving their homes. In fact, online jewelry sales have been growing an average of 8% annually...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sixtyandme.com

7 Tips on How to Care for Pearl Jewelry

At our age, the majority of us have a box or a drawer (!) full of various jewelry. Often, this jewelry is kept in one place – necklaces, earrings, bracelets are tossed together. However, jewelry, whether it is fashion jewelry or fine jewelry, is fragile. There is a false...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Skin Care! Jewelry! Home Decor! 25 Last-Minute Gifts For Women — All From Walmart

Christmas is right around the corner, but fear not, there's still plenty of time to complete your shopping list — you just need to act . . . now! If you're on the hunt for the perfect gifts for the women in your life, hear us out when we say you shouldn't sleep on Walmart. The retailer has so many exciting products available in every category, from fashion and beauty to electronics and home decor.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

The Piece of Jewelry That Helps One Woman Stop a Migraine In Its Tracks

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I was in school, teaching my kindergarten class, the first time I had a migraine attack. Before then, I thought a “migraine” was a headache, just worse—but for me, the condition presented like a stroke: I lost my speech. My right arm and leg started to shake. Then, I couldn’t move. My administrator took over my class, and I was sent by ambulance to the hospital.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
civiccentertv.com

Find your Fasionable Fine Jewelry at Lolly Ella Jewelry

Looking for something shiny and fine? Perhaps look into the diamonds and rimstones on display at Lolly Ella Jewelry!. Keego Harbor resident Susan Emerling shares her beautiful handcrafted ornaments with us today, as well as how she makes them!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our...
KEEGO HARBOR, MI
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Denim Brands Embraced Sustainable Alternatives

As brands continue to learn more about sustainability, their collections reflect this eco-friendly effort. In 2021, a number of denim companies launched what they consider to be their most sustainable collections to date, featuring alternative fibers, recycled materials and water- and energy-saving processes. At the beginning of the year, H&M Group-owned brand Cos debuted a collection of men’s and women’s denim made solely of GRS- or RCS-certified recycled or GOTS- or OCS-certified organic cotton. Each piece is finished with rivet-free detailing to facilitate recycling at the end of its lifecycle. The assortment includes both raw indigo and ecru fabrics, and came on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tech Times

How Locksmith Industry Boosts With the Help of Technology?

Technology's pervasiveness and emergence have continually reshaped our lives and altered the way we do things. Globally, technological innovation has had a tremendous impact on several industries. Every day, technical applications of all types, from 3D printing to wearable technology, are improved to make our lives simpler. However, given the quick rate of technological advancement, it might be tough for us all to keep up with the regular changes and learn about these apps. In order to stay up with the changing needs in the industry, locksmiths have evolved to master a variety of responsibilities and activities. Locksmiths must keep up with current technological advancements while also keeping an eye out for future innovation. Qualified locksmith Toronto are not only specialists in doors and locks, but also security system advisers and technicians that can install your alarm system and increase security access to improve your home's protection. Nevertheless, here is how technology has influenced the locksmith industry.
TECHNOLOGY
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Hair Gain capsules: Can a daily supplement really help with hair growth?

The NHS estimates that eight million women in the UK experience hair loss by the age of 50, a number that then jumps significantly post-menopause. However, it’s not just hair loss, but thinning, breakage and scalp issues that we are having to contend with in increasing numbers. Our hair can be affected by stress, diet, styling practices, genetics, hormones and even as a side effect of covid.The impact of this can be incredibly distressing, says Dr. Munir Somji, hair restoration surgeon and founder of DrMediSpa. He believes supplements can play a significant role when it comes to hair heath, but that it’s important...
HAIR CARE
SPY

The Best After Christmas Sales of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on iPads, Designer Clothing & Amazon Devices

Table of Contents Where To Find the Best After-Christmas Sales Amazon Exclusive: Get 16 Free Meals + Free Shipping + 3 Surprise Gifts Target Walmart Best Buy Nordstrom SSENSE With Christmas now behind us, the post-holiday sales are starting to heat up in a major way. Traditionally, the week after Christmas is a good time to stock up on Christmas lights and decor for next year, but in the age of online shopping, it’s also a great time to find deals on retailers’ leftover inventory. Ahead of 2022, retailers are dropping prices on some of the most coveted products of the season, so you’re going to want to scoop...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy