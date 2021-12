Judges in the UK have been told that is a matter of "common courtesy" in cases involving transgender persons to use "personal pronoun" and "name" that they have chosen for themselves.According to the updated guidance in the "Equal Treatment Benchbook" from the Judicial College, the judges were asked to consider that transgender persons may be apprehensive about coming to court when there is a risk of disclosing their identity."There may be situations where the rights of a witness to refer to a trans person by pronouns matching their gender assigned at birth, or to otherwise reveal a person’s trans status,...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO