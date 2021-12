Tis’ the season for hot cocktails! I was at my favorite Portland bar recently, Rum Club, and they had a hot buttered rum they were serving. It was cold and wet outside, and nothing sounded better than a hot drink filled with rum and spices. I had actually never had one before, which I was quick to rectify. The velvety texture of the butter complimented the spice notes from the batter mixture and the rum warmed me up as soon as it hit my lips. I have clearly been missing out on this delicious seasonal bev and decided it was time to make a batch of batter for home.

