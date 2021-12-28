ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, IA

'Not an ounce of public safety': Flight attendant agency president calls out Delta Airlines

Corydon Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Sara Nelson, the president of the flight attendant...

AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
BGR.com

Airlines have canceled an insane number of flights since Friday morning

The federal government is doing that thing again. The thing where its COVID-19 response and messaging appears to flail in response to the chaos of what’s happening on the ground — and what’s not happening in the skies. Regarding the latter, the US has seen thousands of flights canceled since Friday, as the Omicron Covid variant keeps burning through the ranks of airline employees. Subsequently causing the number of airline staffers out sick in recent days to explode.
Corydon Times-Republican

Airlines cancel more than 6,000 flights amid Omicron

Airlines canceled over 6,000 flights during Christmas weekend due to staffing shortages resulting from the Omicron variant, technical difficulties, weather challenges and normal holiday travel inconveniences. CNN's Nadia Romero reports.
The Independent

Thousands stranded across US as Omicron sweeps airlines, forces flight cancellations

Thousands of passengers across the US were stranded Monday on one of the busiest travel days of the year – as a surge in Omicron Covid variant cases swept through airlines and prompted severe staffing shortages.The travel chaos continued after days of similar problems plagued Christmas weekend. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the US since Friday.Staff shortages as a result of sickness and exposure, as Omicron cases spike across the globe, were compounded by inclement weather in the Pacific Northwest.“Test positives among flight attendants have increased as...
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. airlines call off more flights as Omicron variant advances

NEW YORK, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and American Airlines canceled more than 750 flights combined on Christmas Day, and cancellations were set to drag on through Sunday, upending plans during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, major U.S. media reported.
abccolumbia.com

Flight attendants call for action about unruly passengers

CNN– Reports of unruly airline passengers soared in 2021. The FAA says it received more than 5,600 reports, and flight attendants are urging the government to take action. Jenn Sullivan has a closer look at how airlines are dealing with unruly passengers and how it could impact holiday travel.
