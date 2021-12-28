ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

10@10: Rest good for Hawkeyes

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

Sam LaPorta on the defensive test Kentucky presents, what Tory Taylor looks forward to...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox9.com

Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Falcons Claimed A Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons have poached a notable quarterback from an NFC South rival. Just yesterday, the Carolina Panthers released reserve signal caller Matt Barkley in response to the return of Sam Darnold. On Wednesday, the Falcons claimed the veteran QB off waivers. Reports from yesterday indicated that the Panthers were...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Taylor Heinicke gets brutally honest on Washington’s debacle vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
NFL
WNCT

Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Second Georgia star arrives in Miami for College Football Playoffs

MIAMI, Fla. — After DawgsHQ previously reported that George Pickens has arrived in Miami on Monday for the Orange Bowl, sources confirm that the same can be said for quarterback JT Daniels. Both players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, however new CDC guidelines recommend five days of...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL

