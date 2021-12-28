10@10: Rest good for Hawkeyes

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Washington Football Team was humiliated in more ways than one on Sunday night. Midway through the embarrassing 56-14 drubbing they suffered against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, NBC cameras caught defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne going at each other on the sidelines, with Allen swinging at his former Alabama teammate.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLBT) - Despite being Texas Tech’s all-time winningest football coach, don’t expect the Red Raiders to invite Mike Leach back to Lubbock to be honored for those accomplishments anytime soon. More than 12 years after Texas Tech fired Leach for cause, the two parties are still...
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
The Atlanta Falcons have poached a notable quarterback from an NFC South rival. Just yesterday, the Carolina Panthers released reserve signal caller Matt Barkley in response to the return of Sam Darnold. On Wednesday, the Falcons claimed the veteran QB off waivers. Reports from yesterday indicated that the Panthers were...
On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
MIAMI, Fla. — After DawgsHQ previously reported that George Pickens has arrived in Miami on Monday for the Orange Bowl, sources confirm that the same can be said for quarterback JT Daniels. Both players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, however new CDC guidelines recommend five days of...
The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Smith threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday night. Tahj Brooks rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 80 yards and...
