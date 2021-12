Texas A&M (11-2) closed the book on 2021 and non-conference play with a 85-59 victory over Central Arkansas (2-10) on Wednesday night inside Reed Arena. Quenton Jackson has been one of A&M’s most consistent performers to begin the season and he closed out non-conference play with a special outing. Jackson finished with a career-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds. He is the first A&M player to score 30 or more points in a game since Danuel House did it against Kentucky in 2016. The senior guard was also extremely active on the defensive end forcing turnovers and getting deflections. The senior guard received plenty of help from Marcus Williams who finished with 16 points and eight assists. Aaron Cash also provided A&M a boost with eight rebounds including six on the offensive glass. Andre Gordon also added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

