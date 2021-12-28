ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WEB EXTRA: Albino Jaguarundi Found In Colombia

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis albino jaguarundi cub is being nursed back to health after being...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE
Inhabitat.com

Endangered Andean cats found just outside Santiago

Chilean wildlife conservationists are excited about discovering a new population of Andean cats living close to Santiago. Experts think fewer than 1,400 of the Americas’ most endangered cats are left in the wild. Previously, conservationists believed the adorable wildcats lived only in remote, rocky places far from cities. But...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Albino#Camouflage
The Guardian

UK zoo helps lost Mexican fish live to see another Tequila sunrise

A “charismatic little fish” declared extinct in the wild has been reintroduced to its native Mexico after being bred in an aquarium at Chester zoo. The tequila fish (Zoogoneticus tequila), which grows to no bigger than 70mm long, disappeared from the wild in 2003 owing to the introduction of invasive, exotic fish species and water pollution.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Thousands of Cranes Killed by Bird Flu in Israel

Northern Israel is experiencing a severe bird flu breakout that has resulted in the death of at least 5,200 migratory cranes. Experts believe that the outbreak started once cranes made contact with infected smaller birds kept by farmers. This outbreak has resulted in farmers being required to slaughter thousands of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tequila fish returned to the wild in Mexico after being declared extinct

Tequila fish, which disappeared from the wild in 2003 due to pollution and the introduction of invasive species, has been successfully reintroduced in a river in Jalisco, Mexico, and is once again thriving in its natural habitat.A decades-long partnership between conservationists at the Chester Zoo and Michoacana University of Mexico enabled the reintroduction of the small freshwater fish to the Teuchitlan River earlier this year.In 1998, the project began when scientists at the Michocana University of Mexico’s Aquatic Biology Unit received five pairs of the fish from the Chester Zoo. These 10 fish established a new colony within the university’s...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
95.5 FM WIFC

Colombia detects three cases of Omicron, government says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s national health institute has identified three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Monday. The cases were found in people living in the coastal cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta. Two of the people had visited...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Santa Visits Animals At Zoo In Ohio

Santa paid a visit and brought holiday cheer to some of the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio on Monday (12/20). He brought treats and holiday-themed enrichment to the red pandas, hippos, and meerkats.
OHIO STATE
travelanddestinations.com

14 Incredible Places to Visit in Colombia

Disclosure: This page contains affiliate links meaning we might get a commission at no cost to you if you click on our links and make a purchase. Thank you for your support. Colombia is one of the most amazing and diverse countries in Latin America. From beautiful beaches to lush green mountains to bustling cities to arid deserts, the variety of landscapes here is unreal. If you want to plan a trip here, then use this guide to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the top places to visit when travelling around this incredible country.
TRAVEL
The Wild Hunt

Indigenous ceremonial centers destroyed in Colombia

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
SOCIETY
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy