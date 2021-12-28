ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

“Keep It In The Family” Iowa Man Gets 3 Years, Distributing Crack With Daughter

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p59H5_0dXVyWx400

An Iowa man who conspired with his daughter to distribute crack cocaine was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in federal prison.

Kendell Lamont Thomas, age 47, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 22, 2021, guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

In a plea agreement, Thomas admitted that he conspired with his daughter to distribute crack cocaine, both utilizing the same cell phone. Information disclosed at sentencing showed that Thomas and his daughter distributed over 500 grams of crack cocaine by conducting approximately 1,000 drug-related transactions during an eight-month period in Dubuque in 2020.

Thomas was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams.

Thomas was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment, and he must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Thomas is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated by the Dubuque Drug Task Force.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 1

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Suspect Allowed To Pull Gun By Rookie Cop – LEO Round Table

Today we discuss Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission (SLECAC) wanting a change after District Attorney David Lozier gave approval to Pennsylvania State Police troopers to fatally shoot an armed suspect during a standoff. Also, we discuss a jury convicting former Brooklyn Center (Minnesota) police...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
The Free Press - TFP

Without A Trace: Florida Mom Missing Since 2014

Alicia Griffin, 37-years-old at the time of her disappearance, has been missing since February 1st, 2014. Griffin was reportedly last seen at an apartment complex off Lake Orlando Parkway in the 4300 block of Medallion Drive, in Orlando, Florida. Investigators say that Griffin left her children at home, in addition...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Politics#Crack Cocaine#District Court#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man, 22, Dies In Louisiana Crash

A 22-year-old Florida man died when his SUV ran off Interstate 10, overturned, and rolled down an embankment, according to Louisiana State Police. Officers say Allan Linarez of Panama City, Florida was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban when he ran off of Interstate 10 in Slidell on Thursday. Investigators say...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Free Press - TFP

Healthy People In The Most Vaccinated State, Vermont, Fill Up ERs Because Of Coronaphobia

COVID-19 continues to be a serious threat for those most vulnerable to the virus. But it’s also producing plenty of silliness. Vermont offers just one example. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont is among the most vaccinated places on the planet. Almost 81 percent of its people who are age 5 or older are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
VERMONT STATE
The Free Press - TFP

US Confirmed Over 441,000 New COVID Cases Tuesday, A Record

The United States recorded an all-time high number of coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The U.S. saw 441,278 new cases Tuesday, the CDC reported, far more than the previous high of 294,015 set in January. The new record comes after officials confirmed about 290,000 cases just over a week ago amid another spike driven in part by the Omicron variant in states across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s First Lady DeSantis: 2021 Year-End Review

Throughout 2021, First Lady Casey DeSantis reaffirmed her commitment to support and advocate for Florida’s families, children, and the environment by furthering the goals of the administration. “Floridians have shown tremendous resiliency over the past two years and I am humbled to help Florida’s families, children, and environment to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Are Not Targeting The Media’ Chinese Police Say After Shutting Down Pro-Democracy Outlet

A pro-democracy news outlet in Hong Kong was shut down Wednesday after police arrested seven people associated with the site and raided its offices, multiple sources reported. Stand News issued a statement saying it closed its operations immediately and that its website and social media pages would be deleted within a day, The New York Times reported.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

In Launching A Mentoring Program, A Minnesota School Board Votes To Pay Based On Skin Color

That’s how a Minnesota school district is approaching a plan to develop mentors for its non-white teachers. The separate part has to do with location. According to Alpha News, a website in Minnesota, the Mankato School Board this month approved a policy that places “American Indian educators at sites with other American Indian educators and educators of color at sites with other educators of color to reduce isolation and increase opportunity for collegial support.”
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy