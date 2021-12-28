ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 17

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Tennessee Titans notched a huge win in Week 16 over the San Francisco 49ers, which has them standing pat or moving up in the NFL power rankings of experts going into Week 17.

We start our weekly power rankings round-up with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has the Titans remaining in the same spot at No. 9. Here’s his thoughts on Tennessee:

9. Titans (9): How crucial was return of WR A.J. Brown? He set league record with eight catches on third down in Week 16 upset of San Francisco.

Brown’s return was indeed a game-changer for the Titans, as he finished with a career-high 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown, providing a much-needed lift for Tennessee’s passing game in his first contest back.

If Brown can stay on the field and the Titans can get Derrick Henry back while continuing to play elite defense, Tennessee will be a force to be reckoned with come playoff time.

Now, the rest of our power rankings round-up.

Barry Werner, The List Wire: 10 (no change)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Werner: Welcome back, A.J. Brown. Now if only Derrick Henry could get healthy. The Titans rallied to down the Niners and picked up a big win in the AFC South race. Those hoofsteps they hear are the raging Indianapolis Colts. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins

Nick Wojton, Touchdown Wire: 9 (+1)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wojton: The Titans turned things around in the second half vs. the Niners. QB Ryan Tannehill had just 40 yards at halftime, but finished with 209 yards and a TD. The Tennessee defense also had two interceptions while kicker Randy Bullock connected on the 44-yard game winner. Steady as she goes for the Titans.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 6 (+2)

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Iyer: The Titans needed that big win over the 49ers after the stumble against the Steelers. They’re back on track as the AFC South power and they are hoping to buy time to get Derrick Henry back to have the same returning impact as A.J. Brown.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: 14 (+3)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller: The Tennessee Titans had no business beating the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, but the football gods had other plans. Tennessee – aside from losing what feels like a record number of players this season (including, at times, both of their top receivers and their offensive engine in Derrick Henry) – feels like a team of destiny.

They’ve won a ridiculous amount of ugly games, including against the Rams and Saints post-Henry’s injury. If they get Henry back healthy for the postseason, they could make a legitimate run. Tennessee’s defense has played above expectations this year, and if they can bring back their efficient play-action passing attack, they’ll be a tough out in January.

NFL Nation, ESPN: 8 (no change)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Turron Davenport: Non-QB MVP: DT Jeffery Simmons

Simmons’ disruptive, game-changing plays don’t always show in the stat sheet even though he is among the league leaders in sacks (7.5) for interior defensive linemen. But chances are Simmons is the catalyst every time there’s a big play from the Titans’ defense. Simmons’ ability to collapse the pocket from the interior has led to multiple interceptions by the Titans. He anchors the middle of the defensive line by routinely blowing up interior offensive linemen and stopping opposing ball carriers for a loss. The way that Simmons occupies blockers allows the linebackers and safeties to get clean hits on opposing running backs.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 11 (+3)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Hanzus: A.J. Brown played savior to the Titans’ offense on Thursday night, piling up 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in a massive 20-17 win over the 49ers. It was Brown’s first game in five weeks, and he offered a stark reminder that this attack absolutely needs its No. 1 wide receiver to remain functional. Brown was especially vital on third down — his eight catches in those critical situations were the most by any player in 30 years, per ESPN Stats & Information research. The win makes the Titans overwhelming favorites to win the AFC South, while the looming return of superstar running back Derrick Henry makes Tennessee a very real Super Bowl contender in the AFC. Change happens fast in the NFL.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 7 (+2)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Prisco: Getting A.J. Brown back really showed how different they can be with a passing game threat. They will be a tough out in the postseason.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 7 (+4)

AP Photo/John Amis

Schrock: What a difference A.J. Brown makes. The star receiver dominated the 49ers’ patchwork secondary and showed Tennessee can still be dangerous in January, especially if Derrick Henry returns.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 10 (+1)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Schwab: The Titans were going to feel a lot of pressure from the Colts without that win last week over the 49ers. It was a big one. The return of A.J. Brown, who had one of the best games for any receiver all season, is massive for the Titans’ hopes of advancing in the playoffs.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

